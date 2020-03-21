WrestleMania 36 lineup: The updated card and additional show details

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be held on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and various locations.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Dana Brooke in a Six Pack Challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

-Undertaker vs. AJ Styles.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

-The Miz and John Morrison defend the Smackdown Tag Titles against the winners of The Usos vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston.

Powell’s POV: WWE has also announced that WrestleMania will be held at various closed set locations and will be available on WWE Network and pay-per-view. The Smackdown Tag Title match and the Smackdown Women’s Championship matches were announced on Smackdown. They also teased Elias vs. King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship if Drew Gulak beats Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s Smackdown. Edge issued the last man standing match challenge on Monday’s Raw, so it’s not officially on the lineup, but it seems like it’s only a matter of time. WWE has officially postponed the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT Takeover: Tampa.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

