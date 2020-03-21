WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for Rob Gronkowski and the Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns contract signing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.563 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.470 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.588 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.637 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.488 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished first in the 18-34 demographic, and tied for first in the 18-49 adult demographics compared to other network programming. Smackdown also tied for first in the male 18-49 demographic in both hours. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

