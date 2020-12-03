NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Riki Choshu, Super Crazy, Wolfgang, Ray Candy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. “The Hunt” Primate and Wild Boar in a tag team match.

-Total Bellas is on E! tonight at 8CT/9ET. The show is labeled “A Bella Babymoon” and is described as the family visiting Flagstaff, Arizona, and Bryan and Artem stirring up trouble in the woods.

-The Miz & Mrs. show (starring Marjo) is on USA Network tonight at 9:30CT/10:30ET. Tonight’s show is called “Dirt Sheet Duo Rides Again” and is described as Maryse preparing for a movie role, and Mike reuniting with his old tag partner (John Morrison).

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote from 24 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 23 percent of the vote, and D finished a close third with 22 percent, though B was right behind with 21 percent. I gave the show a D grade. I enjoyed the Triple Threat to determine the No. 1 contender, but I didn’t enjoy much else about this week’s show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Riki Choshu (Mitsuo Yoshida) is 69.

-Super Crazy (Francisco Islas Rueda) is 47.

-Wolfgang (Barry Young) is 34.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) was born on December 3, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 42 May 23, 1994.