04/30 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a steel cage match, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey compete in Beat The Clock submission challenges, Ricochet vs. Shanky for the Intercontinental Title, Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus, Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a steel cage match, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey compete in Beat The Clock submission challenges, Ricochet vs. Shanky for the Intercontinental Title, Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus, Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland, and more (31:23)…

Click here for the April 30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

