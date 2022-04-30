4/29 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Andre Chase vs. Quincy Elliot, Arianna Grace vs. Amari Miller, and Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 11)

Taped April 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 29, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dante Chen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp. Chen took the early advantage from the initial tie-up before Kemp tossed Chen down to the mat and followed up with a scoop slam. Chen retook control by working on the leg of Kemp. Kemp kicked off Chen and rolled him up for a near fall before Chen continued to go back and work on the leg. Kemp threw a shoulder block at Chen to escape, hit a Death Valley Driver and a running powerslam to earn the victory.

Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 5:17.

The commentary team hyped Arianna Grace vs. Amari Miller for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Another tick in the win column for Damon Kemp. This was a satisfying opener. The final sequence of moves from Kemp looked rough though; Chen will have felt those the next day.

2. Arianna Grace vs. Amari Miller. A nod of respect between both women to start as the ‘Level Up’ audience showed support for Miller. The early control went to Miller who hit a dropkick but Grace took over with a wrist lock. Miller tried to escape but was unsuccessful for what felt like an eternity. Miller would eventually escape with a kip up and a punt kick for a two count. An attempted follow up cutter from Miller was blocked by Grace who rolled up Miller for the upset win.

Arianna Grace defeated Amari Miller via pinfall in 5:15.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Not much to take away from this match. It took a while to get going and when it did it was bogged down by unconvincing rest and submission holds. This was Miller’s first match back in two months after an injury according to the commentators which may have been a factor.

3. Andre Chase (w/Bodhi Hayward) vs. Quincy Elliot. Elliot took early control on Chase with a shoulder block but Chase responded with an attempted bodyslam to no success. Elliott splashed Chase and stood on his back to knock the wind out of him. Chase escaped a bearhug from Elliot peppering him with punches and a boot to the face. Chase went to the top rope, hit a crossbody block followed up with foot stomps and a scoop slam for the win.

Andre Chase defeated Quincy Elliot via pinfall in 6:18.

John’s Ramblings: Quincy Elliot seemed to work on his ring attire this week and it didn’t look as bad as it had done in previous weeks. Andre Chase seemed to work well with the big man. The fans really like ‘Chase-U’.

Another 30-minute​edition that passed the time nicely. Like last week none of the matches were standouts but they continue to be assisted by the lively crowd who are clearly into the characters that are appearing on the program.