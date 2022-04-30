What's happening...

04/30 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Samoa Joe vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier, Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue, and Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn

April 30, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Samoa Joe vs. Trent Beretta for the ROH Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier, Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue, and Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn, and more (13:48)…

Click here to stream or download the April 30 AEW Rampage audio review.

