AEW Dynamite in Sacramento (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Chad Gable, Michael Tarver, Ursula Hayden

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. The show includes Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship and the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Sacramento (the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be held tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority C grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. D finished second with 21 percent of the vote. B and F tied for a close third with 19 percent each. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Michael Tarver (Tyrone Evans) is 46.

-Chad Gable (Charles Betts) is 37.

-The late Ursula Hayden, who wrestled as Babe the Farmer’s Daughter in GLOW, was born on March 8, 1966. She died from cancer on December 3, 2022.