03/07 Moore’s NXT audio review: Roadblock theme with Shawn Michaels on the Grayson Waller Effect, Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin, Bron Breakker and The Creeds vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a jailhouse street fight

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Roadblock theme with Shawn Michaels on the Grayson Waller Effect, Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin, Bron Breakker and The Creeds vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a jailhouse street fight, and more (43:26)…

