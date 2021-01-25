WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg appear.

-Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Riddle faces Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a gauntlet match for a shot at the U.S. Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether the title match with Bobby Lashley that Riddle could earn would take place at the Royal Rumble. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.