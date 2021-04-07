WWE executive Nick Khan touts two returning stars, comments on why he feels Vince McMahon has not sold the company

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan appeared on Colin Cowherd’s podcast and revealed that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will be returning to the company. Khan stated that Rousey will return “at a certain point in time” and added that Lynch will return “in the not too distant future.” Rousey left WWE television after WrestleMania 35 with the intention of starting her own family. Lynch is currently on maternity leave.

Khan was asked about what surprised him about Vince McMahon. “Because he is perceived as so tough and because he is so tough, and he’s perceived as so smart and he is so smart, people don’t realize how polite he is,” Khan said. “He’s very polite and he likes polite people. So he’s not a gruff executive. He’s formal in a way, he’s old school in that way. There’s not a lot of smalltalk. He’s not interested in that…

“He’s always interested in talking business. If you call him at 2 am, almost every one of my conversations goes like this. I’ll call him up he picks up. I say can you talk. For the most part, he’ll say yes. Do you mind if we talk business? He’ll say please. We’ll talk business, we’ll talk business, whatever the outcome of that conversation is, conversation’s over, we move on to the next thing. So he can stick and move quickly. He wants to do right by the talent. When he feels somebody is pressing him too hard, like any fighter, he’ll come out of the corner ready to fight, but he’s calculated in the way that he fights. Very, very smart business person.”

Cowherd asked why McMahon hasn’t sold the company. “So I think he has no interest in selling because he built it,” said Khan. “Number two because he’s still the best person to run it. And number three, what’s he going to do?” Listen to the podcast here.

Powell’s POV: One of the interesting things that Khan said was that he feels Twitter has a very small percentage of the population who are very vocal and very influential there, but he doesn’t want the company to be influenced by it. He feels it’s more important to listen to the majority.

Khan also said they are mapping out when they will go back on the road and once they do there will be no turning back. Cowherd spoke very highly of Khan from his days as an agent. It’s an interesting interview that also includes Khan commenting on whether streaming networks will overtake broadcast television networks, why WrestleMania is a two-night event this year, finding new stars in WWE, and more.