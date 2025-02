CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony D’Angelo (a/k/a Joseph Ariola) is making a crossover appearance on The CW tonight. The NXT North American Champion will appear on Wild Cards police drama. The episode is titled “Con In 60 Seconds” and airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on The CW.

Powell’s POV: D’Angelo plays a crime boss character named Jaws. A clip of D’Angelo’s performance aired during last night’s NXT television show and he came off well.