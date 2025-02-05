Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Title Fight in Texas” results: Vetter’s review of Miyuki Takase vs. Dani Luna for the DPW Women’s Title, Violence is Forever vs. Intergalactic Jet Setters for the DPW Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GC, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events and television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Title Fight in Texas”

Available via DPWondemand.com

January 26, 2025 in Pasadena, Texas at Campbell Hall

Rich Bocchini, Caprice Coleman and Veda Scott provided commentary. Lighting is good over the ring, and attendance is 150-200.

* Jake Something is injured and will be taking time off, and thus, was unable to compete here against Calvin Tankman.

1. Calvin Tankman vs. Danny Orion. Orion is a top-five Texas indy talent, so I’m not surprised to see him tapped to take Jake Something’s place. He has long curly hair. Orion tried an armdrag but the massive Calvin didn’t budge, and a dropkick only staggered Calvin. Tankman nailed a Pounce and some loud chops. Tankman hit a bodyslam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00. Orion hit a spin kick to the head, but he couldn’t give Calvin an Irish Whip. Orion nailed a flip dive to the floor at 6:30, then a slingshot splash into the ring and a Lionsault. Orion charged in, but Tankman dropped him with a punch. Calvin then hit the Rikishi Driver (sit-out piledriver) for the pin. A bit of a squash, but Orion got some offense in.

Calvin Tankman defeated Danny Orion at 7:43.

2. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. Arez and Latigo. Arez and Gibson opened and immediately traded reversals on the mat, then Arez hit a dropkick at 1:30. Drake tagged in, so Latigo got in. This is Latigo’s DPW debut; he’s a regular on the West Coast indies, and he hit some armdrags. The heels began working over Arez. Arez hit a headscissors takedown on Gibson at 4:30, then hit several stomps on Zack’s back. Latigo hit a moonsault for a nearfall on Gibson, and we got a “Lucha Libre!” chant. The heels now kept Latigo in their corner, with Drake choking him in the ropes.

Arez finally got a hot tag at 8:30, and he hit his Pele Kick on Gibson, then his one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall on Drake. He hit a DDT for a nearfall. Drake nailed a Doomsday Device clothesline for a nearfall at 11:00. Arez hit a bodyslam and Latigo immediately hit a frogsplash on Drake. Arez hit a top-rope doublestomp on Drake’s chest for a believable nearfall. Gibson choked Latigo with a scarf! GYV hit a team Lungblower move to Arez’ chest for a believable nearfall. However, GYV immediately hit a leg sweep-and-clothesline combo and pinned Arez. Good action.

Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Arez and Latigo at 13:16.

* Backstage, Calvin Tankman said “the mission is still the mission,” and he vowed he will get his title back soon. (It is unclear to me if Jake Something is going to be stripped of the belt due to his injury.)

3. LaBron Kozone vs. Titus Alexander in a Proving Ground match. Kozone’s DPW National Title is NOT on the line; Titus is trying to earn a title shot. Kozone is reminding me more and more of a younger Booker T. Titus charged at the bell. Kozone hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee. Titus hit a shotgun dropkick. He dove through the ropes, but Kozone caught him and slammed him on the ring apron at 1:00. They brawled on the floor, and Kozone accidentally clotheslined the ring post. Caprice pointed out that Kozone’s finisher is the Ballgame clothesline, and a hurt arm might limit his ability to hit one. In the ring, Titus stomped on Kozone and kept him grounded. The crowd chanted profanities at Titus.

Titus applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Veda reminded us that Titus only has to last 10 minutes to get a title shot. Titus hit a top-rope crossbody block at 5:30, but Kozone flipped him and hit a backbreaker over his knee, and they were both down. Kozone hit a senton, then a wind-up sit-out bodyslam for a nearfall. Titus missed a standing moonsault. Kozone hit a Burning Hammer and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Titus again went for a Fujiwara Armbar. Kozone escaped and hit a clothesline. Titus hit a jumping knee to the jaw; Kozone hit an enzuigiri; Titus hit a running knee. Titus nailed a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall, then a Poison Rana. Kozone nailed a Ballgame clothesline for the pin as the count-down clock was right on.

LaBron Kozone defeated Titus Alexander at 9:58 (Veda said 9:59) in a Proving Ground match.

* Backstage, the Grizzled Young Vets called out Violence is Forever for a title shot.

4. Kevin Blackwood vs. Adam Priest in an eliminator match. (In other words, the winner becomes No. 1 contender to the DPW National Title.) Kevin came out first, but Priest attacked him on the stage, and I started my stopwatch at first contact. They brawled briefly on the floor, and Priest hit a piledriver in the ring. The ref checked on Kevin, who insisted we begin. The commentators pointed out we haven’t had a bell, which came at 1:40. Priest hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a snap suplex and was in charge. Priest hit a neckbreaker across the ropes at 4:00, and he kept Kevin grounded. Kevin got up and hit a roundhouse kick to the chest. Priest hit some forearm strikes.

Kevin hit a doublestomp to the chest at 7:30. He hit a T-Bone Suplex and was fired up. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp on the ring apron. Priest hit a DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Kevin hit a running knee. Priest hit a chop block and applied a half-crab, and he switched to an STF, and we got a “Please don’t tap!” chant. They got up and traded spin kicks to the ribs. Blackwood hit a dropkick and a series of Yes Kicks as Priest was in the ropes at 13:30. Priest hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Priest dove at him, but Kevin hit a doublestomp on the back, then a Helluva Kick, and a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for the pin. A very good, hard-hitting match.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Adam Priest at 14:24/official time of about 12:44.

* LaBron Kozone came into the ring, holding his title belt, and he shook Blackwood’s hand. Nice show of respect here.

5. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. “Intergalactic Jet Setters” Kushida and Kevin Knight for the DPW Tag Team Titles. A first-time matchup. Garrini and Kushida opened and traded reversals on the mat. Knight and Ku got in and traded shoulder blocks at 2:30. (The crowd chanted “Let’s go Kevin!” at them.) Knight hit some armdrags. Garrini hit a senton on Knight. Knight hit a splash on Garrini. Kushida tied up Dominic on the mat. Knight hit a sliding shoulder block on Garrini at 530. Kushida kicked at Garrini’s left elbow, and the IJS kept him in their corner. Garrini hit an enzuigiri at 8:30, and he made the hot tag to Ku.

Ku hit a second-rope double dropkick, then chops on each opponent. He slammed Knight onto Kushida and got a nearfall. Kushida applied a keylock on Ku. Knight hit a springboard double clothesline at 10:30. The IJS hit some quick team moves on Ku. Ku and Kushida rolled around for one-counts and they were both down at 12:00. Knight and Garrini traded forearm strikes. Knight hit a dropkick to the face. Ku entered and hit back suplex on Knight for a nearfall. Knight hit his jump-up Frankensteiner on Ku, then the IJS hit their team Electric Chair on Ku for a believable nearfall at 14:30. ViF hit Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) and pinned Knight. A really good match.

Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Kushida and Kevin Knight to retain the DPW Tag Team Titles at 15::26.

* Backstage, Kevin Blackwood boasted about having three straight wins here. He’s done with Priest, and he is focused on Kozone. He noted that the last time they fought, he knocked out one of Kozone’s teeth. Outside, Priest stewed about his loss.

* A nice video package aired for the main event! All three commentators gave their thoughts on who would win. More of this please, and not just here… across all of indy wrestling. Just another reason that DPW stands out.

6. Miyuki Takase vs. Dani Luna for the DPW Women’s Title. Luna came out with the scraps of her destroyed trophy. This crowd was hot at the bell, and they locked up with a feeling-out process. Dani has the clear size and power advantage and she grounded Takase with a headlock. Luna tied up the arms, but Takase got a foot on the ropes at 5:00. Dani hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Takase nailed a second-rope Superman’s Punch for a nearfall. Luna hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Luna nailed a deadlift German Suplex, but Takase got a rollup for a nearfall. Luna nailed a Luna Landing (modified Death Valley Driver) for a believable nearfall at 10:00, and they were both down.

They fought on the ropes, and Takase hit a second-rope superplex, then a clothesline in the corner and a spear for a nearfall at 11:30. She hit a forward Finlay Roll and a top-rope guillotine leg drop for a believable nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Takase hit a clothesline but Luna popped up, hit her own lariat, and they were both down at 13:30. They got up and again traded forearm strikes. Luna hit two powerbombs and got a believable nearfall. She hit a second Luna Landing and got the pin! New champion! That was really good.

Dani Luna defeated Miyuki Takase to win the DPW Women’s Title at 14:51.

Final Thoughts: DPW only does one, sometimes two, shows a month, but they are consistently top-notch. And I’ve written this before — it’s not just the wrestling, it’s the production, sound, lighting, and a great three-person commentary team that really feeds off each other. I’ll go with the main event for best match, ViF vs. the Jet Setters for second and Blackwood-Priest for third. I loved the finish of Kozone-Titus with them perfectly timing that pin right before the time-limit draw.

One of the many things that attracted me to ROH in 2002 was the idea that you had to get a trophy to earn a title shot; there was logic behind the steps you had to take to become a champion. DPW does this as well as anyone. A short show, coming in at just 1 hour, 52 minutes. This show is available on their paid website, but DPW does have other shows available on Youtube, and I strongly urge readers to check it out.