WWE Smackdown preview: Motor City Machine Guns officially announced and a change to their WWE debut match 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa meet face-to-face

-Cody Rhodes addresses his match with Gunther at Crown Jewel

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in a Triple Threat qualifier for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat qualifier for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced Shelley and Sabin’s signing in a video (see below) featuring them and Nick Aldis. It was also announced that their match has been changed to the Triple Threat listed above. The winners of the two Triple Threat tag matches will meet on next week’s Smackdown for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles.

WWE Smackdown will be live on Friday from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.