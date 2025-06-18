Real American Freestyle Wrestling’s first event host venue, matches, and ticket prices

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion has revealed details regarding its premiere event. The first show will be held on Saturday, August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center. The initial matches announced for the show include American Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez Guerra, American Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera Arriaga, Real Woods vs. Darrion Caldwell, and Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer. Read more at Fox8.com.

Powell’s POV: This is the promotion that Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are involved with. The Wolstein Center listed capacity is 13,610, and ticket prices range from $39 to $209. I won’t be covering this promotion closely since it falls outside the pro wrestling genre, but I am curious to see if they can move tickets for the first event.