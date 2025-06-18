World Series Wrestling “Legacy, Night 1” results: Vetter’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Riddle for the WSW Title, Ash by Elegance vs. Jessica Troy for the WSW Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

World Series Wrestling “Legacy, Night 1”

March 28, 2025, in Kensington, Australia, at Melbourne Pavilion

Released on June 16, 2025, on YouTube.com

This show was a PPV but was released for free on Monday on YouTube. The commentators said this is a 20th anniversary tour. Lighting is good and the crowd was maybe 400.

* Matt Cardona came to the ring and he has his fake title belt over his shoulder. Lena Kross joined him to ringside. He got on the mic and shouted, “Sydney, Australia!” and was booed. Lena told him they are in Melbourne, and he said that “Melbourne f—ing sucks!” We got the required “We want Chelsea!” chant, which irritated Cardona, and he told the crowd he’s the one who, um, gets to sleep with her every night, but with more colorful language. He said it’s a travesty he’s not in the main event. He can’t wait to go back to the greatest country in the world, the United States of America! More boos.

* This brought out Raj Dhesi (f/k/a Jinder Mahal) who got cheers by default of being in the ring with Cardona. They agreed to a match, but Cardona wants it to be a street fight!

1. Shigehiro Irie vs. Caveman Ugg for the WSW Australian Title. The first time I saw Ugg was in PWG’s BOLA a decade ago; he’s the size and generally the look of WWE’s Ivar or Big Damo. I’ve always noted that Irie has the size of Shingo Tagaki and EVIL; he’s a big guy. They tried shoulder tackles at the bell with neither man moving. Ugg finally knocked him down. Irie hit a second-rope flying shoulder tackle. They traded forearm strikes, and our commentator has vanished. They went to the floor at 3:30, where Ugg hit some LOUD chops against the guardrail. They got back into the ring, where Ugg hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:00.

Irie hit a slingshot butt drop to the chest for a nearfall. Ugg hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 7:00; I can’t believe a man of his size can do that! He hit a twisting crossbody block. Irie hit a Samoan Drop but only got a one-count. They collided and were both down and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Irie hit a rolling senton in the corner, then a spear for a nearfall at 9:30. Ugg kicked him as Irie charged, and he hit a wind-up uranage for a believable nearfall. Irie hit three consecutive clotheslines, finally dropping Ugg, and getting the pin. A very good opener.

Shigehiro Irie defeated Caveman Ugg to retain the WSW Australian Title at 11:04.

2. Lena Kross vs. Santana Garrett. Lena is tall; I think she’s 6’2″ or possibly 6’3″, and she has a splash of purple hair. I didn’t know Santana was still wrestling; I thought she was a trainer these days. They locked up, and Lena clearly has a height advantage, but Santana must be 5’9″ or so. She flipped Lena to the mat and got a nearfall. Lena tied her in the ropes, and she jawed at the crowd. She slapped Santana in the face and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Jessica Troy appeared at ringside and distracted Santana, and Lena got a nearfall. Lena tied her up on the mat and kept Garrett grounded. Santana hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a springboard-back-elbow and a Russian Legsweep for a nearfall at 7:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lena dropped her with a running knee for a believable nearfall. Santana dropped her with a hard slap to the face and got a nearfall. Santana hit a Frankensteiner. Jessica Troy tripped Garrett. Lena immediately hit a neckbreaker over her knee for the tainted pin. Solid match.

Lena Kross defeated Santana Garrett at 10:09.

3. Sidney Akeem vs. Danhausen. Danhausen applied a headlock to open to stop high-flyer Akeem (f/k/a Reggie). Danhausen went to ‘curse’ Akeem, but Akeem ‘flipped to avoid it.’ “What is going on?” a commentator asked. Akeem hit some armdrags and a dropkick at 3:00. Akeem went to the top rope; Danhausen pointed and cursed, and Akeem slipped and crotched himself in the corner. Funny. Danhausen stomped on him in the corner and took control. They brawled around ringside.

In the ring, Danhausen hit a series of punches in the corner and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex. Sidney hit his spinning crossbody block and a step-up mule kick at 9:30. Danhausen hit an Eye of the Hurricane inverted DDT. He got the jar of teeth, poured them down Sidney’s mouth, kicked him in the face, and got a nearfall at 11:00. Akeem hit the Final Act (double backflip into a stunner) for the pin. Good action.

Sidney Akeem defeated Danhausen at 11:51.

4. Matt Cardona (w/Lena Kross) vs. Raj Dhesi in a street fight. Cardona rolled to the floor at the bell, and he kept backing away from Raj. They finally locked up at 1:00, and Raj hit some loud chops; Cardona rolled to the floor and called for a timeout. They brawled at ringside; the crowd chanted that Cardona is a “wanker.” They brawled up onto the entrance stage at 5:00. Raj flipped him back into the ring and was in charge. Raj hit Matt with an empty cardboard pizza box (which seriously cannot hurt at all) but earned a “holy shit!” chant.

Raj got a board from under the ring and slid it in. Cardona choked Raj in the ropes, and Lena did, too. Raj charged but Matt moved, and Dhesi crashed through the board at 8:00. Dhesi hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Matt crashing onto an open chair. Raj buried him under a pile of folded chairs, and he struck that pile of chairs with a chair and got a nearfall at 12:00, but Lena pulled the ref to the floor.

The Parea jumped in the ring and stomped on Raj! They hit a team leg drop move, and they hugged Cardona and Lena. They set up a door bridge. The Bollywood Boyz finally ran in and fought The Parea, and they all went to the back. Lena struck Raj in the back with a chair but it had little effect. Cardona hit a low blow uppercut and got a nearfall at 15:00. Matt got a title belt but Raj ducked, and Matt struck Lena in the face! Raj immediately hit a uranage onto the board bridge to get the pin. Decent match.

Raj Dhesi defeated Matt Cardona at 15:38.

5. Ash by Elegance vs. Jessica Troy for the WSW Women’s Title. They took turns playing to the crowd; Troy was booed. Jessica attacked from behind, and she targeted Ash’s left arm. Troy rolled to the floor to stall, so Ash got her and threw her back in. Troy snapped her in the ropes and took control. Ash fired up and hit a series of chops in the corner at 4:30. Troy went to work on twisting the left wrist and fingers, then she stomped on Ash’s left hand, then she applied a top hammerlock. Ash hit some clotheslines. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Troy applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Ash reached the ropes. Ash hit a senton and a Swanton Bomb for a visual pin, but Lena Kross yanked Ash to the floor and punched her, causing a DQ.

Ash by Elegance defeated Jessica Troy via DQ to retain the WSW Women’s Title at 8:20.

* Troy and Kross continued to beat her up until Santana ran down to make the save.

6. “The Parea” Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra. The Parea are modern-day Greek Gods; they were just wrestling in the U.S. in recent weeks. Eli has the sides of his head shaved. The Parea attacked from behind, and they brawled to the floor. The BB allowed kids in the crowd to chop the Parea. The commentators said we hadn’t officially started yet. Gurv tossed Eli in, and we got a bell at 1:39, so we’re officially underway. Harv tagged in. (Harv wore white pants while Gurv wore pink trunks. When have they not worn identical gear before?)

Gabriel, who has curly hair, got in and beat down Harv. We again got a ‘You are a wanker!” chant at Gabriel. Gabriel mocked the “Bollywood dance” before hitting an elbow drop at 6:00. The Parea kept Harv in their corner. Harv finally hit a DDT on Eli, and both men were down. Gurv got the hot tag at 9:00, and he fought Gabriel, who also got the hot tag. Gurv hit a standing neckbreaker, then a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. The BB applied stereo Sharpshooters at 10:30. The Parea hit a team neckbreaker (similar to a Magic Killer) move for a believable nearfall on Gurv. However, Gurv got a rollup for the pin! New champions!

“The Bollywood Boyz” Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra defeated “The Parea” Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros to win the WSW Tag Team Titles at 12:24.

7. Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Riddle for the WSW Men’s Title. A feeling-out process early on, and they each got some quick rollups. Matt applied a cross-armbreaker; Nemeth rolled him over and got a nearfall. Back on their feet, they locked up again, and this has been friendly competition. Riddle avoided a superkick and fell into his corner at 2:30. Matt hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron. They fought at ringside, then got back into the ring. Nemeth cut open the top of his head, and his blond hair was turning red.

Nemeth hit a standing neckbreaker at 6:00, then a quick series of elbow drops. He applied a sleeper and kept Riddle grounded. Riddle hit a jumping knee to the chin at 8:00 and some flying forearms in the corner. Riddle hit a top-rope corkscrew press on a standing Nic for a nearfall. Nemeth hit some kicks and got a believable nearfall at 9:30. Riddle hit a pop-up knee-strike for a believable nearfall, earning a smattering of “CM Punk!” chants. Cardona came to ringside and distracted Riddle. Nic hit a Fameasser leg drop for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

Raj Dhesi now came to ringside. Meanwhile, Nic and Matt hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Raj and Cardona began fighting; they got into the ring but right back out. They never touched the guys in the ring so no DQ occurred. However, Riddle hit his kip-up RKO stunner for a believable nearfall at 12:30! Riddle set up for a Gotch-style Piledriver, but Nemeth rolled through it and got the flash pin. A highly watchable match from these two.

Nic Nemeth defeated Matt Riddle to retain the WSW Heavyweight Title at 13:04.

* They shook hands and hugged, and both celebrated with the crowd. I thought we were getting a post-match RKO from Riddle, but he left with no more blows thrown.

Final thoughts: I was entertained. I wouldn’t have paid to see this as a PPV, so I’m glad they have since made it free on YouTube. WSW also just released four shows from summer 2024 on YouTube as well. I intend to check out at least one of those shows. The main event was what you’d expect from those two, and it takes best match. Irie-Ugg was really good for second, and I’ll go with Kross-Santana for third.