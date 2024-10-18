TNA Bound For Glory lineup: The latest card for TNA’s biggest event of the year

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Bound For Glory event that will be held on Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship with Frankie Kazarian as special referee

-Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the X Division Title

-“Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Rosemary and Wendy Choo for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-PCO vs. Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball for the TNA Digital Media Title and International Wrestling Championship

-Moose vs. Mike Santana

-Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

-The Call Your Shot battle royal

Powell’s POV: The pre-show will feature the TNA Hall of Fame inductions of Rhino and Bob Ryder. The pay-per-view card got even better since our last update. Unfortunately, I have a conflict on the night of the show and it’s unlikely that I will be able to review it live. We may have a live review, but I won’t know more until next week.