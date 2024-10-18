WWE Smackdown results (10/18): Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes on facing Gunther, Motor City Machine Guns debut in one of two Triple Threat qualifiers for a future WWE Tag Title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,312)

Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

Aired live October 18, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Footage aired of suit wearing men sporting white gloves carrying a case that holds the Crown Jewel Championship belt into the building. Corey Graves set up a recap of last week’s segments involving Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and The Bloodline…

Powell’s POV: They’re giving the Stanley Cup treatment to the Crown Jewel Championship belt. While I appreciate the NHL inspiration, it’s tough to care about a title that I hope disappears right after Crown Jewel. By the way, Jake Barnett and I swapped Smackdown and AEW Dynamite coverage this week and next week, so you’re stuck with me tonight and next Friday.

“The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa were introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor while they made their entrance. Wade Barrett joined Graves on commentary in place of Michael Cole. Solo told the Columbia crowd to acknowledge him and was greeted with boos and a “Solo Sucks” chant.

Sikoa told the crowd they better get used to see this because they are the present and the future. Solo said they are The Bloodline and he is the Tribal Chief. Sikoa said the beatdowns on Roman Reigns will continue unless he comes to the ring by the end of the night and acknowledges him.

Jey Uso’s entrance music played and the Intercontinental Champion made his entrance through his usual spot in the crowd. Jey entered the ring and said, “What’s up little brother, it’s been a minute.” Jey said he wasn’t there to fight. He said at the end of the day, he still cares about Sikoa because he’s his little brother.

Jey said Reigns and Jimmy were not at the building yet, so he came out to speak to him uce to uce. Jey told Sikoa to think about what he’s doing to the family and The Bloodline. Jey said no one has bigger issues with Roman than he does, but he left the family and became the Intercontinental Champion.

A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Jey sang that he does. Jey said the Ula Fala is earned and not taken. Jey said if Sikoa wants Roman’s power then he should take it without dividing the family while he does it.

Solo asked Jey if he was finished wasting his time. Sikoa said he was trying to unite the family. “And stop calling me your little brother,” Sikoa said. “I’m your Tribal Chief.” Sikoa said he’ll always have a place for Jey and Reigns in his Bloodline if they acknowledge him. Solo asked Jey if he’s in or out. An “OTC” chant broke out.

Jey said that if Solo was trying to unite The Bloodline, then why did he have to bring in Fatu, Loa, and Tonga. Jey said there was a reason they stayed away from them. Jey told Fatu that he’d knock his ass out if he kept staring at him. Solo put his arm up to keep Fatu calm. Jey said he wasn’t there for that. Jey said things would be different the next time he sees Solo. Jey said “yeet” and tossed the mic aside…

Graves hyped the first of the No. 1 contenders Triple Threat tag matches that will lead to a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles… [C]

Powell’s POV: The rules of the WWE brand split mean about as much as the NFL’s no tampering rules prior to the start of free agency, but this was an excellent segment. The crowd was thrilled to see Jey, who came through with a quality verbal exchange with Sikoa. It looks like Jey is on the verge of being back in the fold with Reigns. It will be interesting to see what it takes for Reigns to put the rest of the band back together by adding Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman.

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (w/B-Fab) vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in a Triple Threat qualifier for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. The Street Profits were the only team to receive a televised entrance. Ford hit an early flip dive to ringside onto Pretty Deadly. Ford went for a top rope move on Gargano, who moved and then Ciampa drilled Ford with a knee strike that led to a two count. Pretty Deadly regrouped and isolated Ciampa. [C]

Ciampa hit an Air Raid Crash on Wilson coming out of the break, but he was immediately hit by a 450 splash that led to a near fall for Ford. Moments later, Pretty Deadly battled back and set up for a tag team move on Ciampa that was cut off by Ford. Prince crotched Ford on the top rope. Dawkins prevented Pretty Deadly from executing a double team move.

Dawkins intervened and the Profits hit a Doomsday Blockbuster. DIY hit Meet in the Middle on Wilson. Ford covered Prince while CIampa covered Wilson. The referee made the count. Both teams thought they won, but the referee explained to the ring announcer that DIY were victorious.

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in 8:10 in a Triple Threat qualifier for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A good match with a lot of moving parts. DIY will now face the winners of tonight’s other Triple Threat tag team match on next week’s Smackdown. The winners of next week’s tag team match will get a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles.

The broadcast team said they were scheduled to have Bayley and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton, but something happened backstage and they would share more details coming out of the break… [C]

A Chevy SUV arrived in the backstage area. Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso exited the back of the SUV and chatted about Travis Scott. Jey Uso showed up. Jey was about to walk away, but Reigns grabbed him by the arm. “I’m proud of you,” Reigns told Jey regarding the Intercontinental Championship. “We all are.” Jey simply replied, “Man, no yeet” and then walked away. Reigns told Jimmy that he told him so…

Nia Jax was on the phone with Tiffany Stratton while Nick Aldis stood behind her. Jax told Stratton that Aldis was going to cancel their match because she had the sniffles. Aldis said the match was not cancelled and told Jax to find another partner.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell entered the picture and said they heard Jax needs a partner. LeRae mentioned that she’s the first Women’s WWE Speed Champion and wouldn’t mind helping her out. Jax said LeRae better hold up her end of the bargain or she would take her out in less than three minutes…

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green made their entrance… [C] A portion of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson’s entrance was televised…

2. Lash Legend (w/Jakara Jackson) vs. Piper Niven (w/Chelsea Green). WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were seated in the front row. A couple minutes in, Legend hoisted up Niven on her back, but Niven slipped off and headbutted her. Niven ran the ropes and was picked up and bodyslammed by Legend.

Green climbed on the apron and dropped off when Legend threw a punch at her. Jackson took out Green by running her into the barricade. Niven splashed Legend from behind in the corner. Niven went for a second rope splash that Legend avoided. Legend hooked Niven on her back and then slammed her down face first and pinned her.

Lash Legend defeated Piper Niven in 3:00.

After the match, a shot aired of Belair with her jaw dropped in reaction to Legend’s power moves. Legend and Jackson jawed at Belair and Cargill from the ring…

The handlers were shown carrying the Crown Jewel Championship case through the backstage area… [C]

Powell’s POV: The live crowd had no reason to be invested in this match because Green and Niven lose so frequently, and with Legend and Jackson being new to the main roster. However, the fans were actually vocal in response to Legend’s power spots. This worked out fine for what it was.

Barrett spoke as the cameras showed off fan signs…

Roman Reigns was seated in his dressing room when he was surprised by Jimmy Uso staring at him. Jimmy said he was in The Wiseman’s spot. Roman told Reigns that he’s not The Wiseman. Jimmy said he thinks Reigns should talk with Jey. Reigns said it would be done by now if the wise man was there. Reigns said they already saw Jey and he made it clear. Reigns said Jimmy tried. Reigns said it was time to do it his way and he would fix it by the end of the night. Jimmy asked Reigns how he would do that. Reigns said he would acknowledge Solo…

The Crown Jewel Championship belt was on a podium in the middle of the ring when WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. The white gloved handlers of the Crown Jewel Championship watched from the ring steps.

[Hour Two] Cody spoke about the desire to be the first person to win the new championship. Cody asked what if Harley Race had fought Bruno Sammartino or if Nick Bockwinkel had faced Ric Flair in champion vs. in a champion match. Cody asked what if Goldberg had faced Steve Austin.

Cody said that when matches like that came to fruition, the outcome was not always satisfactory and had “a clever out, if you will.” Cody assured viewers there would be a definitive Crown Jewel Champion. Cody said he wasn’t going to disparage Gunther.

Cody said most men are terrified of Gunther. Cody said he is not, but even if he was he would not bet against him. Cody spoke about how he took the John Cena schedule when he came back. He said he added to it and he paid the price, but he knows he’s not done doing that.

Cody cited his daughter as the reason he wants to win the championship. He invited Gunther to appear on Smackdown next week to explain his reasons for waning to win the championship. Cody said he wanted to ask Gunther “what do you want to talk about?” Cody played to the crowd to end his promo…

The broadcast team narrated the footage of Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes outside the venue after the WWE Bad Blood premium live event. They also narrated footage from last week’s Smackdown of Randy Orton punching out Owens, and then being laid out by Owens outside the venue afterward…

A Kevin Owens promo aired from an undisclosed location. Owens wore an “American Dream Son” t-shirt. Owens spoke about how long he’s been in WWE and took issue with WWE officials telling him to stay home because of what he did to Cody after Bad Blood. Owens called it unfair and ridiculous and pointed out that wrestlers have done all sorts of things to one another.

Owens said he was told to stay home because he dropped their golden boy outside his bus. Owens said he wonders how valued and appreciated he is by the company. Orton said he can get over that, but he can’t get over Orton turning on him. Owens said people can talk about how he turns on his friends, but he never would have done what Orton did to Orton. Owens said Orton chose Cody over him. Owens said he doesn’t know if or when he can come back given everything that has happened…

Randy Orton entered Nick Aldis’s dressing room and told him that he needs to get his hands on Kevin Owens at Crown Jewel. Aldis apologized and said it’s not something he can do right now. Aldis said it’s not what he wants, it’s that he can’t. Orton got fired up and said he’s not asking permission. Aldis told Orton that the decision came from upstairs. Orton said he guesses he knows who he needs to talk to…

Powell’s POV: Ari Emanuel?!? Mark Shapiro?!? Nick Khan?!? Okay, fine, Paul Levesque. Anyway, I love the heel perspective that Owens is putting out there to make himself look like the victim. Excellent work.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory made their entrance… [C] Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez were standing on the apron coming out of the break. The Motor City Machine Guns made their entrance to a new theme and had some pyro…

3. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat qualifier for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. Graves said the Guns have innovated and influenced the entire industry. Waller punched Shelley heading into an early break. [C]

Theory put Berto down with a neckbreaker over his knee. The Guns hit some of their signature tag team moves on Theory. Sabin held Berto in neckbreaker position and then Sabin splashed him from the ropes and pinned him…

“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated “Los Garza” Angel and Berto and “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in 8:35 in a Triple Threat qualifier for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles.

The broadcast team noted that MCMG will face DIY next week for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles…

Powell’s POV: The MCMG entrance was cool. The actual match was too busy to serve as a true showcase match for Sabin and Shelley. The crowd was into the match and this won’t set MCMG back, but I think unfamiliar casual fans will get a much better feel for the Guns when they face DIY next week in what could be a gem of a tag match.

Byron Saxton spoke with Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in the backstage area and noted that they will meet in their “game seven matchup” next week on Smackdown. Andrade and Hayes bickered and then brawled until a couple of producers pulled Andrade back. Hayes wrapped a chain round his fist and hit Andrade. Nick Aldis showed up and made Hayes back off…

Naomi made her entrance for the tag team match… [C] Bayley and Candice LeRae were in the ring coming out of the break, and then Nia Jax made her entrance…

4. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Candice LeRae (w/Indi Hartwell) vs. Naomi and Bayley. Jax called the shots while LeRae cautiously tried to please her. Naomi got a near fall on LeRae. Jax looked annoyed. LeRae quickly tagged out. Naomi stood on the back of Jax and then tapped her feet. Jax came back and picked up a couple of near falls. [C]

Naomi and Bayley cleared their opponents to ringside. Naomi dove onto Jax. Bayley tried to do the same to LeRae, who caught her with a shot from the floor. Bayley regrouped and avoided a LeRae move, but Hartwell shoved Bayley into the ring post while LeRae distracted the referee. LeRae performed a springboard moonsault on Bayley and then pinned her.

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Candice LeRae beat Naomi and Bayley in 7:35.

After the match, Jax looked grumpy and had the referee raise her arm. A cautious LeRae had her arm raised by Hartwell…

Powell’s POV: I get a kick out of LeRae in the apprehensive sidekick role. I can’t imagine that Tiffany Stratton will be aligned with Jax too much longer, so perhaps this will be a nice landing spot for LeRae and Hartwell.

The broadcast team listed the following matches and segments for next week’s Smackdown in Brooklyn, New York: Cody Rhodes and Gunther meet face-to-face, “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles, and Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in the seventh match of their series…

Byron Saxton interviewed Nick Aldis in the backstage area. Aldis said Andrade and Carmelo Hayes were no longer in the building because their series will be settled in the ring. Aldis said he decided to add a special referee for the match. LA Knight walked into the picture and said he would call it down the middle while also warning that he would put them in their place if they got out of line and their championship aspirations would go up in smoke.

Roman Reigns made his entrance… [C] Reigns stood in the ring and said it might be for the last time, and then he told the crowd to acknowledge him. Solo Sikoa’s entrance theme played and he headed to the ring alone with the Ula Fala around his neck.

Reigns recalled Sikoa saying their family and The Bloodline was in a better place, but he doesn’t see it the same way. Reigns said he wants to put the family back on top and asked what he has to do to fix it. Sikoa said the only thing Reigns needed to do was to acknowledge him.

“I acknowledge you,” Reigns said. “There, I acknowledge you. Does that make you feel better?” Sikoa said that wasn’t good enough. Sikoa said he needed Reigns to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. The fans booed. Roman’s jaw twitched twice and the fans chanted “no” repeatedly. Solo said he needs Reigns to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief or else.

“Or else what?” Reigns yelled. Solo laughed and said, “There he is.” Solo said Reigns didn’t change and as such, neither will he. Solo snapped his fingers. Jacob Fatu walked out and then Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa dragged Jimmy Uso onto the stage.

Reigns sucked a clothesline attempt by Sikoa and sent him to ringside. Fatu ran in and ate a Superman Punch. Reigns hit another on Sikoa. Reigns spotted the Ula Fala in a corner of the ring, picked it up, and put it around his neck. Sikoa low-blowed Reigns and took the necklace back.

Fatu, Tonga, and Loa attacked Reigns. Fatu put Reigns down with a DDT. Tonga and Loa held up Reigns while Sikoa gave him the Samoan Spike. “OTC what?” Sikoa barked the crowd before delivering a second Samoan Spike. Fatu held up the Ula Fala and placed it back around the neck of Sikoa while a “Solo sucks” chant broke out.

Solo knelt down and told Reigns that it’s his ring and his Ula Fala. Jimmy was shown still laid out on the stage. Solo said he’s the Tribal Chief. The new Bloodline members stood over Reigns while the producers graphics were shown to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The angle put good heat on Sikoa and his version of The Bloodline. I like that Jey didn’t just forgive and forget after one brief chat with Reigns and Jimmy. Of course, the fact that he showed up on Smackdown means he’ll get there eventually, but it’s the right move to let viewers wait and anticipate the reunion.

Overall, this was an enjoyable show with The Bloodline drama, the debut of the Motor City Machine Guns, and a clever Kevin Owens promo. I will have more to say in my same night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below. Have a great weekend!