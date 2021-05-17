5/17 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the WrestleMania Backlash fallout edition, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Natalya and Tamina appear on Alexa Bliss’s Playground

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,460)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired May 17, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Bobby Lashley was shown backstage with a woman on each arm. He was joined by three additional women who followed behind Lashley and the other two women… Adnan Virk, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary…

MVP stood in the ring and introduced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was escorted to the ring by the five women. MVP claimed that Lashley won the Triple Threat with an injured fist caused by punching his challengers.

MVP started to issue an open challenge. Drew McIntyre made his entrance while the broadcast team pointed out that McIntyre didn’t factor into the finish because Braun Strowman was pinned by Lashley during the Triple Threat.

McIntyre joined Lashley inside the ring and said he couldn’t think of a better way for Lashley to impress “your lovely…ladies” than defending the championship against him. McIntyre said he accepted the challenge. MVP said McIntyre didn’t let him finish. He said the open challenge is for anyone in the locker room other than McIntyre and Strowman.

Lashley took a swing at McIntyre, who ducked it and then hit Lashley with a punch. Lashley rolled to ringside. MVP got in front of Lashley and tried to talk him down while saying that McIntyre goes to the back of the line…

The broadcast team hyped AJ Styles vs. Elias as coming up after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A brief opening segment that established the open challenge along with the fact that Lashley retained the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash without beating McIntyre. The segment also showed that while the match won’t happen tonight, we haven’t seen the last of Lashley vs. McIntyre. My guess remains that they have their blowoff match inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the June 20 pay-per-view.

The broadcast team hyped Lashley’s open challenge for anyone other than McIntyre or Strowman…

1. AJ Styles (w/Omos) vs. Elias (w/Jaxson Ryker). Styles leapt over the ropes and hit Elias with a forearm at ringside. When Ryker approached Styles, Omos stepped behind Styles, which stopped Ryker in his tracks. [C]

Elias performed a nice spinebuster for a near fall coming out of the break. Styles came back and went for a Styles Clash, but Elias avoided it and hit him with a knee strike. Elias followed up with a suplex for a near fall. A short time later, Styles set up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Ryker grabbed his legs for the DQ.

AJ Styles defeated Elias by DQ in 11:45.

After the match, Omos backed Ryker up the ramp. Meanwhile, Elias attacked Styles. Omos returned to ringside, causing Elias to run away and hide behind the broadcast team…

Alexa Bliss sat on her swing set with her doll Lily and said she was excited to have Natalya and Tamina on her show, and added that Lily is just dying to meet them… [C]

Powell’s POV: Does Styles working against a fellow heel mean that he and Omos are babyfaces and will now feud with Elias and Ryker? Or perhaps they will just take on all comers? More than anything, I’m just happy that the zombies didn’t turn everyone at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Do we know if The Miz and John Morrison are alive?

A video package featured Johnny Gargano talking about defending the NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed on Tuesday’s NXT television show. Graves also plugged the match on commentary before the broadcast team switched to recapping Randy Orton dropping Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after teaming with them and Riddle last week…

Backstage, Riddle was happy that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods got his letter. The trio looked around for a snake. Randy Orton showed up and asked where Adam Pearce was at, then wondered why Kingston and Woods were there.

Orton said the snake mentioned seemed like a shot against him. Riddle said he stretched the truth a little to get them together. Riddle said that even though they ended on bad terms last week, he hoped that Orton would apologize to the New Day duo.

Orton told him that it wasn’t going to happen. Kingston and Woods said they wouldn’t have accepted an apology coming from Orton. Kingston warned Riddle to watch himself or he would end up on the receiving end of an RKO. Kingston challenged Orton to a match. Orton accepted the match…

Alexa Bliss sat on her swing set with Lilly and was joined by Natalya, who sat on a swing, and Tamina, who stood. Natalya spoke about winning the WWE Women’s Tag Titles and noted that it was Tamina’s first title in WWE. Bliss said that was super duper. Tamina asked Natalya if they could leave. Bliss said she hadn’t asked the tough questions.

Bliss said Lily wanted to know their favorite color. Natalya chose pink, and Tamina said black and blue, which would look good on Bliss if she tried anything weird. Bliss said that wasn’t very nice, but Tamina was lucky that Lily liked her and brought up the way she took out Reginald. Tamina said she would have no problem doing it again if he got involved in the rematch. Natalya and Tamina walked off while Bliss spoke to Lily. Bliss asked Lily if it was something they said, then wished the champions luck and said they would be watching… [C]

Powell’s POV: What would happen if a zombie bit Lily? Anyway, it was nice to see NXT get a little more hype than the usual teaser video.

Asuka was featured in an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month video…

2. Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak. Both entrances were televised and footage aired of their recent butt rose drama. Garza dominated the match and won clean following a Wing Clipper.

Angel Garza beat Drew Gulak in 2:10.

After the match, Garza grabbed a rose from her corner and then shoved it in Gulak’s mouth…

Powell’s POV: A rose in the mouth isn’t so bad unless that’s the same rose that Garza shoved up his backside.

R-Truth was shown backstage with his eyes closed. Kevin Patrick interviewed Truth, who said he was a lot shorter at his desk. Truth said he heard that there was an open challenge for his title. Patrick said that was Lashley, who Truth called Ricky Bobby. Akira Tozawa snuck down the stairs behind Truth and then rolled him up and pinned him to win the WWE 24/7 Championship…

Powell’s POV: I really hoped that we were done with this repetitive nonsense when the title disappeared from television for several weeks. Where are the damn zombies when you need them?

Randy Orton and Riddle made their entrance for Orton’s match against Kofi Kingston… [C] Last week’s Eva Marie video aired…

[Hour Two] Woods and Kingston made their entrance…

3. Randy Orton (w/Riddle) vs. Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods). Late in the match, Orton performed a powerslam on Kingston. Woods played his trombone to distract Orton, who was then rolled up and pinned by Kingston.

Kofi Kingston defeated Randy Orton in 5:10.

After the match, Riddle tried to keep the peace between Orton and the New Day duo. Orton left the ring while Riddle was talking with Kingston and Woods. Riddle turned to follow. Woods grabbed Riddle’s arm. Riddle shoved Woods to the mat and followed Orton to the back…

Powell’s POV: I like this development. I’d love to think that Riddle is breaking bad and ditching his dimwit gimmick, but I’m not holding my breath.

Backstage, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville listened to Lana and Naomi bicker with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke over who should be next in line for a tag title shot. Charlotte Flair showed up and said they’ve had a million chances and they’ve blown them al. “Like you did last night,” Brooke said under her breath. When Flair confronted her, Brooke declined to say it out loud.

Deville told the teams that Flair had a private matter to discuss, so both teams left. Flair told Pearce and Deville that she deserves a singles match with Rhea Ripley rather than a Triple Threat. She said she wasn’t pinned and therefore didn’t lose. Deville said the decision wasn’t just hers and they would take it under advisement.

Rhea Ripley showed up and told Flair that she’s looking for competition and Flair is nothing but yesterday’s news. Flair told Ripley to watch her match with Asuka closely because it will be a preview. Flair said she would become the new champion. Ripley said she would watch just to see if the queen falls from her throne…

Natalya and Tamina made their entrance for their tag title match… [C] A sponsored recap showed Natalya and Tamina winning the WWE Women’s Tag Titles and then the challengers made their entrance…

4. Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (wReginald) for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. A few minutes into the match, Alexa Bliss walked onto the stage holding Lily. Baszler put Tamina in the Kirifuda Clutch. Pyro shot out of one of the ring posts, which led to Reginald acting like he was burned even though he was on the bottom ring step. Baszler released the hold. Natalya and Tamina performed a Hart Attack clothesline on Baszler and then Natalya scored the pin.

Natalya and Tamina beat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in 3:15 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

After the match, a Bliss laugh track played while Reginald covered his eyes at ringside…

Powell’s POV: I guess the idea is that Lily has it in for Baszler and Reginald, so Jax is probably next in line for the hocus pocus nonsense.

Saxton hyped Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a rematch from the WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff Show… An ad for Smackdown focused on the Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso drama, and the four-way for the Intercontinental Championship… [C]

Sheamus made his entrance and cut a promo about Ricochet doing something to his jacket. Backstage, Sarah Schreiber set up footage of Ricochet putting on Sheamus’s jacket and hat after their match. Schreiber told Ricochet it looked like he was having fun. Ricochet said that he was. He said the real fun would come when he shuts him up forever. Schreiber asked about the accusation that he stole Sheamus’s hat and jacket. Ricochet left the set and returned wearing the hat and jacket, then spoke with an Irish accent before heading off for the match…

5. U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match. Ricochet made his entrance and Sheamus charged him on the stage, but Ricochet avoided him and went to the ring. Sheamus ran in and was dropkicked. Ricochet removed the hat and jacket and the match started. Ricochet went for a dive, but Sheamus caught him at ringside. Sheamus ran Ricochet into the ring post and then dumped him into the timekeepers area. [C]