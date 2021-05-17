Don Kernodle dead at age 71

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Don Kernodle (Charles Donald Kernodle Jr.) died on Monday at age 71. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Mike Johnson of PWinsider.com noted that Kernodle dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. My condolences to Kernodle’s family and friends.