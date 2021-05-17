Don Kernodle dead at age 71

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Longtime pro wrestler Don Kernodle (Charles Donald Kernodle Jr.) died on Monday at age 71. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Mike Johnson of PWinsider.com noted that Kernodle dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. My condolences to Kernodle’s family and friends.
If Kernodle had come along 10 years earlier he would have had big runs in 3-4 territories, at least. Instead, we got a really good run with Slaughter and then a solid run with Hart and Ivan before he was off to the independents for 30 years.
Legit wrestler and strong as an ox. That tag match with him and Slaughter vs Steamboat and Youngblood is still great to watch today.