WWE Crown Jewel results: Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Omos, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Crown Jewel

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mrsool Park

Streamed live on November 5, 2021 on Peacock (WWE Network internationally)

The show opened with a video package narrated by Titus O’Neil… Pyro shot off on the stage and around the top of the open-air venue. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary from ringside. Cole introduced the Arabic broadcast team, who spoke briefly from the desk next to Cole and Barrett…

Bobby Lashley made his entrance. A video package recapped his recently history with Brock Lesnar, who then made his entrance. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

1. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Before the match, Lesnar took his lap around the ring. Lashley went to ringside and ran him into the ring steps. Lesnar sold a knee injury. Lashley rolled Lesnar inside the ring and then speared him. Lesnar went back to ringside. Lashley followed and then speared Lesnar through the barricade in front of the timekeepers area.

Back in the ring, Lashley speared Lesnar again and then covered him for a near fall. Lesnar got his first offense with a German suplex around 90 seconds in. Lesnar followed up with two more German suplexes. Lesnar continued to sell a bad knee. Lesnar hoisted up Lashley and gave him an F5. Lesnar covered Lashley for a near fall.

Lesnar went for another F5, but Lashley slipped away and clotheslined him over the top rope to ringside. Lashley went to the floor, hoisted up Lesnar on his shoulders, and then ran him into the ring post. Lashley threw Lesnar back inside the ring and went for another spear. Lesnar cut him off and went for an F5, but Lashley slipped away and put Lesnar down with a spinebuster. Fans booed.

Lashley caught Lesnar in the Hurt Lock. “I don’t want to give up, shut up” Lesnar told the referee. Lesnar dropped to one knee, then showed signs of life by holding up his right arm. Lesnar powered his way to the corner, then kicked off the turnbuckle and landed on top of Lashley, who held onto the Hurt Lock while the referee counted him down.

Brock Lesnar beat Bobby Lashley in 6:00.

After the match, Lashley acted surprised and frustrated by the match outcome. Lashley put Lesnar in the Hurt Lock again. Lesnar faded. Lashley released the hold and Lesnar sold the hold…

Powell’s POV: A good big man match. I thought Lashley attacking Lesnar before the bell would set up Lashley going over, but the approach they took with Lashley dominating before taking the loss was well done. By the way, there were “fight forever” chants during the match, so thanks for that becoming a worldwide thing, you f’n nerds. Yes, I’m kidding.

An ad aired for WWE Survivor Series – War Games to the tune of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”… A Liv Morgan video aired (presumably while ad-based Peacock subscribers were watching ads)… Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky made their entrance…

Byron Saxton interviewed Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the backstage area and asked them how prepared they feel to defend the titles after only holding them for five days. Bliss said they have been preparing for this moment for months. Bliss was momentarily distracted by the Bray Wyatt insect logo appearing on the television screen next to her. The duo made their entrance while Cole acknowledged the history between Bliss and Bray Wyatt…

2. Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. All four women wore gear that covered their arms and legs. Referee Aja Smith also wore a long-sleeve shirt under her referee shirt. Asuka and Bliss sent both challengers to the floor and performed a double baseball slide spot.

Back in the ring, Sky dropkicked Asuka, who was on the top rope. Asuka was hung up in the tree of woe for a moment and then Kai struck her. Asuka fell to the floor and sold a knee injury before returning to the ring. Sky targeted the bad knee. The crowd chanted “Let’s Go Asuka.” Kai and Sky continued to isolate Asuka.

Bliss eventually took a hot tag to a strong crowd reaction. Bliss worked over both challengers. Bliss hit a double dropkick on Kai and Sky while they were on their knees. Bliss spiked Kai with a tornado DDT and covered her, but Sky ran in and broke up the pin. Sky dragged Kai to her corner and then tagged herself in.

Bliss performed Code Red on Sky for a near fall. Bliss went up top for her finisher and was cut off by Sky. Kai joined Sky on the ropes and they set up for a double suplex, but Asuka ran in and snuck underneath them to perform a tower of doom spot.

Asuka tagged in and hit Kai with a missile dropkick. Asuka followed up with a series of strikes and a Codebreaker. Kai avoided a Hip Attack, but Asuka suplexed her and bridged for a two count. Asuka tagged out and then dropped Kai with a kick. Bliss went up top and was briefly distracted by Sky on the apron. Bliss went for Twisted Bliss, but Kai put her knees up.

Asuka took out Sky with a knee lift on the floor. In the ring, Bliss put Kai down with a DDT. Bliss went up top for her finisher. Asuka and Sky fought their way back inside the ring. While the referee focused on clearing them from the ring, Nikki Cross attacked Bliss and then rolled out of the ring, which led to Bliss being pinned…

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss in 12:50 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: This was the best of the Kai and Sky vs. Asuka and Bliss matches. They were given a good amount of time and yet didn’t overstay their welcome. The Cross finish was set up with a backstage shot on Raw that showed Bayley speaking with Cross while Kai and Sky stood by. Obviously, the question now is what role Cross will play in the Raw Women’s Championship match. Meanwhile, I guess the progress is that the female wrestlers no longer have to wear baggy t-shirts over their gear? If nothing else, the wrestlers upped their Saudi gear game with some cool, colorful attire.

A Becky Lynch video aired… Cole read through the Riyadh propaganda plug… An SUV was shown arriving at the venue. Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and their entourage exited the vehicle. Saxton asked Logan who he was feeling. Logan said he was feeling great and feeling like he was about to shock the world. He said it only takes one lucky punch… A video package recapped the Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross feud…