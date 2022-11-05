WWE Crown Jewel polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 5, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Crown Jewel Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Crown Jewel Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s Championship Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Braun Strowman vs. Omos Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a steel cage match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe crown jewel
