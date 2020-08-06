Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show, NXT UK on WWE Network, Miz’s “Cannonball” on USA Network, WWE Raw poll results, Tony Nese, Reby Hardy, Dino Bravo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Pro Wrestling Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show will be available today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Dot Net Members hear the Dot Net Weekly audio show each week. If you enjoy this show, join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-The latest edition of The Miz hosted “Cannonball” airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a F grade majority vote from 49 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 22 percent of the vote. Even using the empty venue curve, I gave this abomination of a show an F grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Nese is 35.

-Reby Hardy is 34.

-The late Dino Bravo (Adolfo Bresciano) was born on August 6, 1948. He was shot and killed gangland style on March 10, 1993. The story was featured on a good episode of Dark Side Of The Ring earlier this year.



