AEW Dynamite prAEW Dynamite preview: The Tag Team Appreciation Night lineupeview: The lineup for next week’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a $7,000 Obligation match.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy for the AEW Tag Titles.

-The Young Bucks vs. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

-Appearances by The Rock & Roll Express, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson

Powell’s POV: The FTR duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will serve as hosts for tag team appreciation night. AEW Dynamite will be live on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.