WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title tournament continues, champion vs. champion match, mixed tag match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in an Intercontinental Title tournament match.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in an Intercontinental Title tournament match.

-NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley in a champion vs. champion match.

-Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

Powell’s POV: Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak, and Elias beat King Corbin in first-round IC Title tournament matches last night. The winner of the Hardy vs. Sheamus match will face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals, and the winner of Styles vs. Nakamura will meet Elias in the semifinals. Smackdown was taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance. Join me for my live review of Smackdown on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



