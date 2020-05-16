5/15 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher, Tyler Breeze vs. Tehuti Miles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live

Taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 15, 2020 on WWE Network

205 Live is back with something other than a clip show for the first time in a few weeks, with first-run wrestling on the show once more. Corey Graves and Byron Saxton were on commentary, which was definitely a switch up…

1. Tehuti Miles vs. Tyler Breeze. Graves aptly pointed out that the match seemed to be between two model, narcissistic type characters. Graves also took a shot at Miles for seemingly taking a few pages out of Velveteen Dream’s book.

The match started off with Miles trying to get the jump on Breeze and punching him into the corner, however Breeze didn’t allow himself to get jumped and quickly retaliated with a couple of strikes of his own and a spinebuster. Miles and Breeze then exchanged some more strikes, with Breeze forcing Miles to the ropes, before Miles rebounded and knocked Breeze out of the ring, before taunting him, in rather uncannily Velveteen fashion.

Miles stomped on Breeze as he got back into the ring and hit him with a neckbreaker before going for a cover with Breeze quickly kicking out. Miles hit a second neckbreaker and went for a second cover, with Breeze kicking out again. Miles then shoved Breeze into the corner and with Breeze slightly fatigued, Miles took the time to taunt Breeze, saying that he is the pretty one.

Miles then locked in a chin-lock on Breeze, trying to wear Breeze down more. As Breeze struggled out, Miles yanked him to the ground and then slowly picked him up again. As he propped Breeze up, he surprised Miles with a Supermodel kick and got a two count. Breeze attempted a huracanrana quickly, but Miles reversed this into a gut-wrench slam and got another two count. Miles once again attempted a neckbreaker, but took too much time taunting Breeze again, and got caught with an Unprettier, allowing Breeze to get the pinfall victory.

Tyler Breeze defeated Tehuti Miles.

Anish’s Thoughts: The first live match back on 205 Live in a few weeks and I can’t help but think an opportunity was missed. It’s hard to believe that WWE cares about this show, when they had the chance to prop this comeback with a really great match. That’s not to say that Breeze and Miles couldn’t have had one, but this was clearly never meant to be anything more than a quick appetizer. Overall, it was certainly a palatable match, and I will actually give props to Graves for making the subplot of Miles’ taunting and narcissism getting in his own way a key part of the match.

We then got a recap of Tony Nese’s interference in Jack Gallagher’s match against Isaiah Scott on NXT two days ago. Although on NXT, Nese interfered to Gallagher’s advantage, tonight’s main event would see Nese take on Gallagher.

2. Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher. The match started with a quick lockup and a grappling exchange in which Nese managed to trip Gallagher and grab a kneebar. Gallagher rolled to his knees and pounded on Nese with some hammer fists before Nese let go. Gallagher then hit Nese with some standing strikes and a few kicks to knock Nese to the outside.

Nese and Gallagher then had a running exchange as Nese got back into the ring, with Nese managing to sweep Gallagher and grab a chin lock. Gallagher quickly got up, but Nese simply transitioned to a side headlock. Gallagher then shot Nese off the ropes, allowing him to hit a crucifix pin, but Nese kicked out at two. Nese then picked Gallagher up and Irish whipped him to the corner with enough force to knock him out of the ring.

As soon as Gallagher got back in, Nese hit a scoop slam and locked in a body scissors. Gallagher didn’t seem too troubled by this, rolling to his knees again and using hammer fists to force a separation. Nese closed the distance again and tried for a Boston Crab, but Gallagher used his legs to toss Nese off him within a second or two.

Nese then took to the outside before dragging Gallagher there, Gallagher then took advantage by tossing Nese into the barricade and then back into the ring. The two men entered a striking exchange in the ring, with Gallagher falling victim to a hotshot and then a Springboard Moonsault from Nese, although he managed to kick out at two.

Gallagher tried to get the jump on Nese with another running crucifix, but Nese caught him and hit a Sunset Driver, for a two count. Nese then propped Gallagher into the corner and tried for the running knee, but Gallagher hit him with a surprise headbutt, followed but an attempted running corner boot. Gallagher and Nese each tried for their finishers, with Gallagher eventually flipping out of Pumphandle slam and hitting Nese with a rolling elbow to get the pinfall victory.

Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was more like it. A really great match on 205’s return to live wrestling, I’m glad it was these two who got to main event tonight as it was a really good showcase of what 205 Live can be. Nese has had a few losses in a row, while Gallagher has been on somewhat of a hot streak, so I liked that they kept this going on Gallagher’s side, and a match like this made it feel like Nese could turn things around at any moment, so I’m not too opposed to Nese’s ‘losing streak’ at this point.

Overall, a pretty good show which was if anything short. Given that they have the whole hour to play with and the wrestlers are clearly there, I am confused as to why WWE doesn’t just make this the pure ‘Wrestling’ show, because it’s so close to being that already, but it just doesn’t have enough time. As far as I’m concerned, more wrestling, is good wrestling. At least in these times, and with 205 having as talented a roster as it does. Oh well, I hope WWE pays a little more are to this show, but today was a fine outing for sure.



