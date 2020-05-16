MLW Anthology preview: LA Park spotlighted, update following Contra Unit’s takeover

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Anthology television show.

-LA Park vs. Shocker

-LA Park vs. Sabu

Powell’s POV: The MLW Anthology series premiere focuses on LA Park, MLW is also advertising a look at the aftermath following Contra Unit’s takeover last week. Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch are typically on the call, and Joey Styles will call one of the older matches. MLW Anthology premieres tonight on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. You can also watch the episode on MLW’s Youtube page.



