05/15 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Braun Strowman and Otis vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak and King Corbin vs. Elias in Intercontinental Title tournament matches, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair’s appears

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Braun Strowman and Otis vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak and King Corbin vs. Elias in Intercontinental Title tournament matches, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair’s appears, and more (25:56)…

Click here for the May 15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

