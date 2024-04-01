WWE Main Event TV taping results from Barclays Center (spoilers)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, ROH, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping

April 1, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Report by Dot Net reader Sam Rogers

1. Chelsea Green beat Natalya. Chelsea took her sweet time to start the match to avoid wrestling. After Natalya got some initial offense, Chelsea tried to leave the arena. Natalya took her back to the ring. Chelsea managed to get a kick out. Later in the match, Chelsea kicked out of a pin. Natalya tried a rollup pin, Green kicked out and then did one of her own for a win.

Lots of CM Punk chants between matches.

2. Jinder Mahal (w/Veer Mahaan) defeated Akira Tozawa (w/Otis).