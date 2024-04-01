WWE Raw results (4/1): Powell’s live review of the brand’s WMXL go-home show with The Rock and Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed, Judgment Day vs. New Day and DIY

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,610)

Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Aired live April 1, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Footage aired of the crew assembling the WrestleMania set at Lincoln Financial Field while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary. They cut to footage of fans arriving at Barclays Center. A video package recapped last week’s segments involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes. They included the bonus footage of Rock whipping Cody after a production member told them that the show had gone off the air…

Cole and McAfee spoke at ringside. Cole noted that the show was sold out and that the first hour of Raw would be commercial-free. Cole said Cody was not medically cleared to appear on Raw. McAfee emphasized that Cody would be able to participate this weekend…

The Rock made his entrance and entered the ring. “I made that boy bleed,” Rock started. Rock boasted that he ran Cody’s head into the side of the tour bus and made him bleed. The crowd gave Rock the “What?” treatment and he paused to let them do it. Rock said the only thing missing were the tears of Mama Rhodes.

Rock recalled telling Cody that he would make them blood. He said the Cody Crybabies didn’t like it. Rock said the Cody Crybabies were upset that Rock made their hero bleed. Rock said he just laughed because they were grown adults crying about Cody.

Rock said there were some reactions that stopped him in his tracks. Rock had footage air on the big screen of young girls crying. Rock said it breaks his heart. Rock said he’s a proud three-time girl dad. Rock said it broke his heart to see those reactions.

Rock told the fans to put their kids in front of the television so that Uncle Rock could drop some gospel on them. Rock addressed the little boys and little girls by saying there are moments in life when a man has to do what a man has to do. Rock said there are moments in life when people stick their noses where they don’t belong. Rock said there are moments in life when he has to beat Cody’s punk ass down over and over again. A “Rocky” chant broke out.

Rock asked the fans if they felt it. He said professional wrestling is cool. Rock said the ratings have skyrocketed because of him. Rock said the fans set the record for the largest gate in the history of Raw. A graphic listed the attendance as 15,546.

Rock said there’s one reason why, then said, “Finally…” Rock said finally blood was shed, we’re finally five days away from WrestleMania, and finally The Final Boss has come back to Brooklyn. Another Rocky chant broke out. “But Brooklyn, The Rock didn’t come alone,” he added.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance along with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Cole said Reigns has been champion for 1,310 days. McAfee was shown standing up and holding up his index finger while he gushed over Reigns.

Cole said Reigns will tie Hulk Hogan on Saturday by headlining his eighth WrestleMania and will break it on Sunday when he headlines it for a ninth time. Once the crew joined Rock inside the ring, Reigns held out his hand and then Heyman passed him the microphone. “Brooklyn, New York, acknowledge me,” Reigns said.

Reigns mentioned his A&E Biography and pointed out his “Family Above All” hoodie. Reigns said he came to Brooklyn to acknowledge his family. Some fans yelled “yeet.” Reigns said, “No yeet.” He told the fans he would leave if they continued.

Reigns said he wanted to thank his cousin Rock for helping make it the easiest WrestleMania of his life. Reigns said the and Rock “will smash those fools.” Reigns said it would be Bloodline Rules on Sunday and then they will have their way with Cody.

Reigns thanked Rock again and said he went above and beyond by making Cody bleed. Reigns said Rock whooped Cody. He said he didn’t need Rock to do it, but it felt good to see him do it. Reigns thanked Rock again and said he put his family above all, just as he does. Reigns said that’s how you lead.

Reigns said Cody isn’t fit for leadership. Reigns said Cody is a politician who is lucky to be there. Reigns said that when they started making it cool again in 2020, Cody was “off somewhere doing a whole lot of nothing.” Reigns said Cody saw what he was doing and they were generous and allowed him to have fun, but they can’t allow Cody to knock him off the top of the mountain. “This is our mountain,” Reigns declared. “We run this business.”

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins’ entrance theme interrupted Reigns. Rollins entered through the concourse in the same area where The Shield once entered. Rollins stopped and said that if The Bloodline thought he was walking into their ambush, then they are stupider than he thought they were. Rollins said they would have to fight the whole city of Brooklyn.

Rollins said they crossed the line last week and the time for talking is over. Rollins said he was ready for a fight and not just in five days at WrestleMania. Rollins said he wanted a fight tonight. Rollins said it was the biggest Raw of all-time and the fans deserve the biggest main event of all-time.

Rollins said Rock thinks the fans were all there because of him and then challenged him to put his money where his mouth is. Rollins challenged Rock to face him in the show’s main event. Rollins said he didn’t think “ol’ DJ’s got the balls.” Rollins said maybe Reigns has grown a set over the last few years.

Rollins said he would be just as happy to face Reigns in the main event. Rollins told them to decide which one of them it would be and said they could even pick the stipulation. Rollins asked which one of them had the balls. A “Rocky” chant broke out.

Rock said Rollins would not fight him or Reigns. When the fans booed, he told them to shut their mouths and enjoy the ride that he was taking them on. Rock said Rollins is a crazy son of a bitch. Rock said they always have a plan. A “Rocky sucks” chant broke out.

Solo Sikoa took the mic and said, “Yo, Seth, you ain’t fighting the Tribal Chief tonight. You’re not fighting the Final Boss tonight either. You’re fighting me tonight.” The fans booed. Rollins said Solo has the biggest bag in The Bloodline and then accepted the match. Rock told Rollins that the match would be fought under Bloodline Rules. “We’ll see you tonight, boy,” Rock closed…

Powell’s POV: Did they think the live crowd would be happy when they were teased with Rock or Reigns and ended up getting Solo? That really sucked the oxygen out of the room. On the bright side, it was a very good segment with major star power and we’ll get to see what Bloodline Rules entail.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk and set up footage of Rhea Ripley’s appearance on The MMA Hour. Becky Lynch called into the show and ended up entering the studio and barking at Ripley about bringing up her daughter. Security held Lynch back while Ripley taunted her…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Becky Lynch on the backstage interview set. Lynch said she would be in the ring later if Ripley cared to answer the call…

Entrances for the eight-man tag match took place. Cole said the ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles would be held on Saturday. He added that the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Title belts will hang above the ring in the ladder match at WrestleMania. Cole also the match would continue until both sets of belts are retrieved…

Powell’s POV: They either set the table for two teams pulling down different sets of title belts or they know that’s a popular theory and are going to lean into it even if they don’t intend to split up the tag titles again.

1. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. The broadcast team said the Dom and Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee match will also be held on Saturday. In the end, Priest hit a Razor’s Edge on Ciampa and then pinned him clean…

The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh defeated Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa in 5:20.

Cole and McAfee spoke about the Rollins vs. Sikoa match and said that Bloodline Rules means anything goes…

Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Paul Heyman were shown watching Solo Sikoa. They agreed that he’s ready. Reigns and Rock shook hands. Rock asked Reigns where he was going. Reigns said he had to write Heyman’s speech. Heyman looked into the camera and declared that Reigns would be inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night…

A graphic touted the new record of 13 consecutive sellouts leading into WrestleMania…

Footage aired from the WWE Performance Center of Sami Zayn coaching Sami Zayn in a film session, in the gym, and during an in-ring workout. Zayn was exhausted after throwing off multiple opponents.

Gable entered the ring and put him in a move. Zayn tapped out and then asked what the hell that was. Gable asked Zayn if he thought Gunther would care if he was exhausted. Gable wanted to run the drill again, but Zayn said no and asked if Gable was trying to burn him out a week before his match.

Zayn asked if Gable didn’t think he was good enough. Gable said Zayn was more thang good enough. Gable said Zayn main evented WrestleMania last year, but that’s when he had the hunger that is now gone. Gable said he’s trying to pull that hunger out and questioned what was holding Zayn back.

“I’m afraid, okay?” Zayn replied. He said he was afraid of letting everyone done, including his wife and his son. Gable said he understands that better than anyone. Zayn said Gable looked him in the eye and said he didn’t think he could beat Gunther. Gable said he was telling Zayn what he needed to hear and said they needed to prove everyone wrong together. Zayn went back to training and threw Gable off when he put him in a hold again…

Powell’s POV: Rocky! Rocky! Rocky! Fun stuff. I wonder if anyone will smarten up CM Punk or if they’ll just let him think the writers are doing a tremendous job.

Sami Zayn made his entrance… An ad for Smackdown included hype for the Kevin Owens Show with guest Randy Orton, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa. They went to break 53 minutes into the show (liars!!!)… [C]

The broadcast team hyped the WWE World events for WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia…

Backstage, Rhea Ripley spoke with the other members of Judgment Day. Santos Escobar, Angel, Humberto, and Elektra Lopez arrived and were greeted by Dom. Priest pulled Dom aside and said they agreed to let him face his father at WrestleMania, but this was too much. Priest said he was leaving to make a call. Ripley said she would talk to Priest but also reminded Dom about communication. Dom introduced the two factions. The Judgment Day members were not pleased. Dom invited Escobar to play darts…

[Hour Two] Cole noted that Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship will take place on WrestleMania Saturday… Bronson Reed made his entrance Cole said it looked like Zayn had regained his confidence…

2. Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed. McAfee acknowledged the similarities between Zayn’s story and the Rocky movies. Zayn hit Reed with an early flip dive at ringside. Zayn went for a crossbody block from the ropes, but Reed caught him and powerslammed him for a near fall.

Chad Gable was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Reed picked up another two count after dropping an elbow on Zayn. Reed set up for a move from the ropes, but Zayn countered into a sunset bomb for a near fall. Zayn failed to power up Reed, who countered into a Death Valley Driver for another two count. [C]

Reed went for his Tsunami Splash finisher, but Zayn avoided it. Zayn set up in his corner for his Helluva Kick finisher, but he was distracted by Gunther dragging Gable onto the stage and leaving him there. Gunther walked toward the back while Zayn left the ring to check on Gable. Gunther returned and booted Zayn, then ran him into the video wall.

Sami Zayn fought Bronson Reed to an apparent no-contest in roughly 12:00.

After the match, Gunther clotheslined Zayn and then picked him up and chopped him. Gunther continued to work over Zayn and then stood over him and taunted him. Gunther picked up Zayn and blasted him with two chops. Gunther picked up his Intercontinental Title belt and held it up while placing one foot on Zayn.

Gunther was about to leave, when Zayn started to show signs of life. Zayn struggled and eventually got to his feet. Gunther ran over and knocked him down by a belt shot to the head. Gunther headed to the back while Zayn and Gable were both laid out on the stage…

Powell’s POV: I’m never a fan of matches ending without explanation. That said, Sami getting his mojo back after one workout session with Gable would have felt rushed. I wish they would have announced an official match result, but I’m happy that Zayn didn’t avenge his loss to Reed, who will make a quality challenger if Zayn wins the title on Saturday.

Jey Uso came across Lil Wayne backstage. Jey invited the rapper to join him at WrestleMania. Wayne said he would be at WrestleMania and would bring his crew…

“Damage CTRL” Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai were shown arriving backstage… [C]

An ad aired for Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony broadcast on Peacock following Smackdown on Fox. By the way, Lia Maivia has been officially added to the list of entrants… Cole announced that The Rock will induct his late grandmother on Friday, and recapped the news that Roman Reigns will induct Paul Heyman…

3. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. The entrances for both teams were televised. Dupri caught LeRae in an inside cradle for an early two count. LeRae got angry and threw punches at Durpi before covering her for two.

Nile took a hat tag to no reaction and then worked over Hartwell. Nile played to the crowd and got a response. Nile went to the ropes and was shoved off by LeRae while the referee was distracted.

Hartwell questioned LeRae over her antics. Meanwhile, Nile tagged out. Durpri ran over and then rolled up Hartwell and pinned her. LeRae scolded Hartwell after the match…

Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in 3:35.

Powell’s POV: I feel bad for Nile. The NXT crowd liked her and she was getting solid reactions once she arrived on the main roster. But now she’s playing sidekick as part of the Dupri storyline that doesn’t seem to be generating much traction with the fans.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Footage aired from the opening segment and then Cole hyped The Rock and Roman Reigns for Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”…

Jey Uso approached Seth Rollins in the backstage area and said he would have his back in the main event if The Bloodline tried anything shady due to the match being fought under Bloodline Rules… [C]