AEW Talent Cut Tracker: The list of released wrestlers and other personnel

April 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has released the following wrestlers from their contracts, as first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. We will continue to update the list as more names are announced.

-Stu Grayson

-Ring announcer Dasha

-Gravity

-Anthony Henry

-Slim J

-The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)

-Parker Boudreaux

-Jora Johl

-Jose the Assistant

Powell’s POV: This is a significant development given that Tony Khan previously kept wrestlers under contract for the duration of their deals. Khan has even taken jabs at WWE for making talent cuts. While I hate to see anyone lose their job, there’s no denying that AEW employed more talent than it needed. But the big question now is what caused Khan to change course regarding the way he approached contracts since the company was formed.

Readers Comments (9)

  1. Brian April 1, 2024 @ 9:36 pm

    I thought the lord and savior of wrestling said he would never release anyone? Maybe old papa Khan took a look at the books or maybe the “massive” rights increase isn’t what Khan was expecting. Between this and the Punk interview Khan looks more of a clown than usual. I feel a Twitter meltdown coming

  2. Nigel April 1, 2024 @ 10:03 pm

    Stu Grayson fired again?

    He’s turning into the Marty Jannetty of AEW.

  3. TheGreatestOne April 1, 2024 @ 10:20 pm

    That’s a questionable use of the word talent.

  4. Tom April 1, 2024 @ 10:54 pm

    Well Dasha was good.
    Lol

  5. Shauny79 April 2, 2024 @ 12:53 am

    Disappointed to see Dasha go, she’s way better than Justin Roberts.

