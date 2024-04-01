AEW Talent Cut Tracker: The list of released wrestlers and other personnel

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has released the following wrestlers from their contracts, as first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. We will continue to update the list as more names are announced.

-Stu Grayson

-Ring announcer Dasha

-Gravity

-Anthony Henry

-Slim J

-The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)

-Parker Boudreaux

-Jora Johl

-Jose the Assistant

Powell’s POV: This is a significant development given that Tony Khan previously kept wrestlers under contract for the duration of their deals. Khan has even taken jabs at WWE for making talent cuts. While I hate to see anyone lose their job, there’s no denying that AEW employed more talent than it needed. But the big question now is what caused Khan to change course regarding the way he approached contracts since the company was formed.