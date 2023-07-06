AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal match

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Robinson and Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held on Saturday in Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Centre. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision as the show airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).