AEW Collision results (6/8): Powell’s live review of FTR vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in a non-title match, Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 48)

Council Bluffs, Iowa at Mid-America Center

Aired live June 8, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired and then Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary… Ring announcer Bobby Cruise delivered the introductions for the opening match…

1. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. Both FTR members wore long tights. Castagnoli set up Harwood for a giant swing, but Wheeler broke it up. Castagnoli put Wheeler in a Sharpshooter, then Harwood put Yuta in a Sharpshooter. Both men released their holds to trade blows in the middle of the ring. All four men brawled heading into the first picture-in-picture break. [C]

The QR Code for the Mercedes Mone contest aired coming out of the break. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Harwood placed Castagnoli on the top turnbuckle and superplexed him. Wheeler went for a top rope splash, but Castagnoli put his knees up. Yuta went for a top rope splash, but Harwood put his knees up.

Harwood clotheslined Yuta over the top rope and then Castagnoli did the same to Wheeler. The production crew missed the shot of whatever move Castagnoli hit Harwood with. FTR went for the Shatter Machine on Castagnoli, but Yuta broke it up. Castagnoli performed the giant swing on Wheeler and then Yuta dropkicked Wheeler to end it, which led to a two count.

FTR came right back and hit the Shatter Machine on Castagnoli. Wheeler had Castagnoli pinned, but Yuta shoved Harwood into him Wheeler to break it. Castagnoli countered out of a Wheeler hold and into a Sharpshooter. Harwood put Yuta in a Sharpshooter.

Wheeler escaped the Sharpshooter and then Castagnoli performed a Neutralizer on Harwood. Wheeler performed a piledriver on Castagnoli for a near fall. Cruise announced that there was one minute remaining in the time limit. Castagnoli superplexed Wheeler and then performed the Neutralizer and got a two count.

Castagnoli put Wheeler in a crossface and then countered into the Rings of Saturn. The bell rang. Castagnoli acted like he won, but the time limit had expired.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler fought Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to a time limit draw in 20:00.

Harwood grabbed the mic and called for five more minutes, which got a pop from the crowd. Brandon Cutler came out sporting a long beard and said he was there on behalf of EVP’s Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson. Cutler said the match contract called for twenty minutes.

Cutler entered the ring and was about to shut down the request for five more minutes, but Castagnoli tackled him and performed the giant swing. Yuta dropkicked the swinging Cutler, who was then hit with a Shatter Machine. Castagnoli said Cutler ruined it and he wasn’t going to shake FTR’s hands because that would be cliche, but he said they could run it back in the future…

Powell’s POV: If only Tony Khan’s character had enough storyline power to overrule the EVPs. Oh wait, he does. This was a good tag tea match, but AEW continues to ask viewers to turn off their brains with the power struggle storyline.

Kyle O’Reilly was interviewed by Lexi Nair in the backstage area about his match with Orange Cassidy. Roderick Strong yelled “Kyle” and then walked onto the set with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong said O’Reilly has been good, not great since he returned. Strong said it was like something or someone was missing. Strong said they were rooting for O’Reilly in the main event. Strong told O’Reilly he beat Cassidy twice and would give O’Reilly advice. O’Reilly was not interested. “Just remember what I told you when you came back,” Strong said…

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway made their entrance while Robyn Renegade was already in the ring…

2. Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Robyn Renegade. Statlander performed an early powerbomb. Statlander followed up with a tombstone piledriver and scored the pin…

Kris Statlander defeated Robyn Renegade in 1:00.

After the match, Hathaway took the mic and called Statlander an inspiration and his muse. Hathaway said he wishes he had the strength, speed, and intensity of Statlander. He said he wished he could decimate an entire division with the snap of his fingers just like Statlander. Hathaway said he spoke with Tony Khan and they were on the same page for the first time ever. Hathaway said he told Khan that Statlander is the past, present, and future of AEW.

Hathaway said Statlander would make history by becoming the first woman to have held the TBS Title and the AEW Women’s Championship. Hathaway announced that Statlander is the first entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship… [C]

Powell’s POV: A logical squash win for Statlander. It was nice to see Hathaway delivered a straight forward promo about Statlander that didn’t include any attempts at humor.

Backstage, Lexi Nair spoke with Willow Nightingale about the announcement that Kris Statlander is entering the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Willow said that as last winner, she was also entering the tournament. Nair asked Nightingale what she had planned for tonight. Willow said she was just there to keep an eye on the action…

3. Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie). Both entrances were televised. Dustin slid to ringside early on and put his arm around Valkyrie while she was playing to the crowd, which startled her. TV checked on his wife and then Dustin hit him with a cannonball off the apron. Moments later, Rhodes and Valkyria bickered. TV performed a corkscrew dive onto Rhodes and then made out with Valkyria on the ring steps going into a PIP break. [C]

TV had a run of offense. Rhodes rallied and executed a Code Red. Valkyrie climbed on the apron and argued with the referee while Rhodes hit TV with a Shattered Dreams kick. Rhodes followed up with Cross Rhodes and had the pin, but Valkyrie put TV’s foot on the bottom rope (Dustin’s feet were under the ropes anyway).

Rhodes went to ringside and blocked a slap from Valkyrie, who was ejected by the referee. Rhodes tried to return to the ring, but TV kicked the middle rope into his groin. TV dropped Rhodes with a kick and covered him for a two count. TV threw a terrible knee strike and then threw better knee strikes on the second and third try. Rhodes avoided Starship Pain. Dustin hit CrossRhodes and scored the pin.

Dustin Rhodes beat Johnny TV in 9:30.

After the match, Dustin took the mic and said, “Oh God, I’m getting old.” The crowd responded with a “You still got it” chant. Dustin motioned for them to bring it down and said he had two things to talk about. First, he praised the fans for not abandoning him over 37 years and said he loves them all. Dustin also thanked everyone in the back and the production team, as well as Tony Khan for giving him the opportunity. Rhodes praised the cameramen and said they are all number one.

Dustin said the second thing really pisses him off. Dustin said he wanted to talk about Jack Perry. Dustin said they missed Perry when he left and were happy to see him when he returned, but then he attacked his boss. Dustin said Perry attacked the man who gives them paychecks and gave Perry a second chance. Dustin said Perry disgusts him and took issue with him joining The Elite.

Dustin said he’s heard Perry talk about how much he sacrificed for the business. “Let me tell you something, boy, you were born silver spoon in your mouth,” Rhodes said. He spoke about sacrificing being when you lose your job to a computer and have to pick up two jobs just to make ends meet. Rhodes was censored when he said that Perry hasn’t sacrificed shit.

Dustin recalled taking a photo with Perry when Perry was young and he thought he was a cool kid. Rhodes said Perry is mediocre because he’s a follower and not a leader. Rhodes said if you’re not a leader, then the view never changes and acknowledged he was quoting his late father. A “Dusty” chant broke out and then Dustin pointed at the sky.

Rhodes said he and Perry will have a match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Dustin said he would destroy Perry’s “little punk ass.” Dustin said Perry can’t beat him fair and square and he’d mark his whole career on that. Dustin said that when it’s all over and Perry is lying in a heap, he will never forget his name… [C]

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match that Valkyrie enhanced with her antics at ringside. The post match promo was solid with Dustin doing multiple callbacks to his father’s promos. It’s interesting that Dustin said Perry couldn’t beat him fair and square and that he would mark his career on that. It may have been a throwaway line or perhaps it’s something The Elite will use to raise the stakes for the match.

[Hour Two] A Zack Sabre Jr. video package aired. He said he would take care of unfinished business at Forbidden Door. Footage aired of Sabre’s past match with Orange Cassidy…

The Premier Athletes made their entrance and their opponents were already in the ring…

4. “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Dante Leon and Trip Jordy. Daivari and Nese attacked the enhancement wrestlers during the introductions and were rewarded for it when the referee called for the bell to start the match. Daivari took out Leon with a clothesline and tossed him to ringside. Nese performed an inverted piledriver on Jordy and then pinned him…

“The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese defeated Dante Leon and Trip Jordy in 0:30.

Scorpio Sky delivered a promo in an undisclosed location and said there’s a gap in the company and all of your heroes have fallen. Sky said it’s time for us to come together. He said he would be your hero, your voice, and your champion because he’s here for you…

5. AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm (w/Mariah May, Luther) vs. Lady Frost in a non-title match. Both entrances were televised. Frost hit Storm with a moonsault from the apron to the floor. Luther picked up Storm and put her back in the ring heading into a PIP break. [C]

Storm hit Frost with a hip attack in the corner and then covered for a two count. Schiavone mistakenly called Frost “Lady Storm” but immediately corrected himself. Frost came back and got a couple of two counts. Storm cut off Frost on the ropes and executed a Backstabber. Frost rolled up Storm for another two count, but Storm came right back with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count of her own. Storm hit Storm Zero and scored the pin…

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defeated Lady Frost in 7:45 in a non-title match.

After the match, Storm sat on the apron and had May join her. Storm got a mic and said she knows that it will be tough for May to see her face her former partner Mina Shirakawa. Storm told May she loves her and wants her to get the same opportunities that she’s had. Storm said that as the AEW Women’s Champion, she was demanding that May be entered into the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. May was giddy. Storm said she would be there throughout the tournament for May…

Powell’s POV: An interesting development in that they could be working toward May winning the tournament and therefore earning the shot at Storm’s title at All In.

Schiavone said next week would be the one-year anniversary edition of Collision and announced Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the ladder match that will crown the new TNT Champion at Forbidden Door…

Backstage, Nair spoke with Moriarity, who was accompanied by Shane Taylor and Anthony Ogogo, and Dante, who was accompanied by Darius Martin and Action Andretti. Moriarity and Dante both spoke about their past victories over one another. Taylor said he appreciated the history lesson, but that’s the past. Taylor said the Martins are stuntmen and the only one with any heart was Andretti… [C]

Backstage, Samoa Joe and Hook had the camera follow them while Joe asked Hook about the sport of lacrosse. Hook said it’s the oldest sport in America. Joe questioned whether a game that is half hockey and half soccer is the oldest game in America. Joe and Hook entered The Premier Athletes dressing room and left Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese lying. Joe grabbed Mark Sterling and told him that what he was about to say was important. “We did this to you,” Joe said before releasing Sterling…

6. Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs. Garcia’s entrance was televised while Mayfairs was already in the ring. McGuinness put over Mayfairs and said he had a classic with Will Ospreay. Garcia hit a Saito suplex and then followed up with a shotgun dropkick. Garcia applied a guillotine and followed up moments later with a Red Cross for the win.

Daniel Garcia defeated Tate Mayfairs in 3:20.

After the match, Garcia climbed on the ringside barricade and danced. Garcia looked into the camera and said AEW is where the best wrestle for the sickos…

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that using the company’s catchphrase and adding “the sickos” was good for a big backstage hug from Tony Khan.

Excalibur narrated a brief video package on Zeuxis, who will challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title on Wednesday’s Dynamite…. The broadcast team officially announced Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry and added that it will be a qualifier for the ladder match for the TNT Title. They also said Rush will be in action and also touted the previously advertised matches…

The following matches and events were announced for next week’s AEW Collision: Christian Cage’s Father’s Day Special, Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin in the ladder match qualifier, “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews return, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a No DQ match…

The broadcast team also ran through the AEW Forbidden Door lineup and then hyped the Collision main event…

Backstage, Orange Cassidy was interviewed by Lexi Nair, who brought up the Zack Sabre Jr. video. Cassidy complained about losing his friends and facing Kyle O’Reilly tonight. He acted stressed and said he had to go get ready for his match… [C] Entrances for the main event took place…

7. Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett were seated in the front row. O’Reilly caught Cassidy in a submission hold. Cassidy reached the ropes and then took a powder at ringside. Taven stood up and took a picture of Cassidy heading into a PIP break. [C]

O’Reilly slammed Cassidy’s leg on the apron and then punched him. O’Reilly walked over to Strong, who said something to him. Cassidy took advantage of the distraction for a moment, but O’Reilly hit him with a pair of dragon screw leg whips on the floor. Back in the ring, O’Reilly followed up with another dragon screw heading into yet another PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, both men traded kicks. Cassidy went for a Stundog Millionaire, but O’Reilly countered into a submission hold. Cassidy escaped an ankle lock and picked up a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Cassidy battled back and went for the Orange Punch, but O’Reilly stuffed it and applied a double wristlock.

O’Reilly put his hand in the pocket of Cassidy to prevent Cassidy from breaking the hold while he hooked in a rear naked choke. Cassidy used headbutts to break free and then hit Beach Break for a near fall. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch, but his bad knee gave out. Both men traded punches. O’Reilly teetered on the ropes while setting up for a move, but Cassidy dropped him with the Orange Punch and pinned him.

Orange Cassidy defeated Kyle O’Reilly in 19:30.

Strong, Taven, and Bennett were shown looking disappointed at ringside. Referee Paul Turner helped Cassidy to his feet and raised his arm before leaving the ring.

Trent Beretta and Kyle Fletcher entered the ring behind Cassidy and attacked him while Don Callis watched from ringside. O’Reilly saw what was happening on the big screen and returned to the ring to help, but he was quickly outnumbered.

Kris Statlander and Stokley Hathaway came out. Statlander entered the ring and shook hands with Beretta. Statlander was picking up Cassidy when she was interrupted by entrance music.

Willow Nightingale ran out while Statlander went to ringside with the other heels. Willow checked on Cassidy while the heels watched from the ramp and Schiavone read through the Dynamite lineup. Cassidy and O’Reilly thanked Willow and then the babyfaces stared down the heels to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A good main event. While I predicted a Cassidy win, they did a good job of making it seem like he was vulnerable due to everything else going on, so this did not feel as predictable as a lot of AEW television matches. I like the Willow and Cassidy alliance, but I fear that this is all leading to the awful idea of introducing AEW Mixed Tag Team Titles, which Tony Khan spoke about during his last media scrum. The last thing AEW needs is more title belts.

Overall, a better than average edition of Collision. The bookend matches delivered and the show felt a little more newsworthy than usual. Will Pruett has the night off, so I will have more to say about the show during my same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Collision by grading the show below.