The next NXT Takeover event officially announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the next NXT Takeover event will be held on Sunday, October 4. The show will stream on WWE Network beginning at 6CT/7ET.

Powell’s POV: NXT has only three weekly television shows to set up this Takeover event, so I assume that they won’t waste any time. In other words, we should see the card start to come together on tonight’s NXT television show.

BREAKING NEWS: #NXTTakeOver returns on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 ET/4 PT only on @WWENetwork!https://t.co/nwCxewJAKb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2020



