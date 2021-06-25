06/25 Dot Net Weekly audio show: New WWE writer says she was hired with no product knowledge, WWE Money in the Bank, XFL players will get pennies on the dollar following bankruptcy, the death of Melissa Coates, NXT television talk

What's happening...

June 25, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Recently hired WWE writer who said she had no product knowledge already fired, WWE cuts (the cuts were announced as we were recording the final minutes of the show), WWE Money in the Bank, XFL players will get pennies on the dollar following bankruptcy, the death of Melissa Coates, NXT television talk, and more (62:47)…

