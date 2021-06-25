06/25 Dot Net Weekly audio show: New WWE writer says she was hired with no product knowledge, WWE Money in the Bank, XFL players will get pennies on the dollar following bankruptcy, the death of Melissa Coates, NXT television talk

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Recently hired WWE writer who said she had no product knowledge already fired, WWE cuts (the cuts were announced as we were recording the final minutes of the show), WWE Money in the Bank, XFL players will get pennies on the dollar following bankruptcy, the death of Melissa Coates, NXT television talk, and more (62:47)…

Click here for the June 25 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.