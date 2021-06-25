WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Hell in a Cell fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns holds a victory celebration.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Cesaro vs. Bayley and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag match.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.