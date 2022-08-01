8/1 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of the SummerSlam fallout show with The Usos vs. The Mysterios for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles, the winners of Dolph Ziggler vs. Ciampa vs. Chad Gable and AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz meet for a shot at the U.S. Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,523)

Live from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Aired August 1, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to Raw and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Clips aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai entered the ring.

Lynch was about to speak, but stopped and smiled when a “Becky” chant broke out. She welcomed Houston to “the big time.” Lynch said she gives her all in everything she does. She recalled talking about hitting rock bottom and not knowing who she was when she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Lynch said she finally remembered “who the hell I am” at SummerSlam. She said it’s not about fancy clothes and other things, it’s about the pursuit of being better today than she was yesterday. “And so when I separated my shoulder at SummerSlam, and that’s what it is, I could either give up or I could give it everything I had.”

Lynch said she decided to grit her teeth through twenty of the most painful moments of her career. She also said she realized how separated from reality she had become. She spoke about the greatness of the women’s division, and said she knew that she gave her best and it just wasn’t good enough that night.

Lynch said it was only one match and she will not be defined by it. She said she would not be defined by a man, she defined The Man. She said her comeback story starts now. Lynch said she wanted to give thanks to the woman who has pushed her to be the B-E-S-T that she could be for the last year. “Bianca Belair, get your ass out here,” Lynch said.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Belair said that Lynch not only defines the man, “but you are The Man.” Belair and Lynch shook hands with their left hands and hugged. Lynch told Belair to hold it down and said she would see her soon. Lynch left the ring and stood on the apron for a moment when the crowd chanted her name.

Belair said she has nothing but respect for Lynch. She acknowledged the times that Lynch shook her hand with one hand and hit her with the other. Belair said there is now a level of mutual respect and spoke of how much she has learned from Lynch.

As Belair spoke, the camera cut backstage where Bayley, Sky, and Kai were standing over Lynch. Bayley had Lynch’s injured arm wrapped in a chair. Belair left the ring and ran backstage where trainers were tending to Lynch…

The broadcast team shifted the focus to hyping the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match between the Usos and the Mysterios. They also said Edge would appear during the show, and they promoted the two Triple Threat matches with the winners meeting to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title… SummerSlam images were shown…

Powell’s POV: The Man is back. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a bit longer to see Lynch in acton due to her shoulder injury. She was a trooper for taking part in that backstage injury angle. Lynch was obviously protected, but she’s still a trooper for taking part in it.

A video package aired on the U.S. Championship. The current belt and a vintage title belt were both shown. The video included footage of Dusty Rhodes speaking, along with shots of Harley Race, Sgt. Slaughter, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, JBL, Eddie Guerrero, and Scott Hall. There were also brief video clips of John Cena, Ricky Steamboat, Booker T, Bret Hart, and Kofi Kingston and more modern champions, including current champ Bobby Lashley…

AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, and The Miz made their entrances for the first Triple Threat match. Footage aired of Logan Paul beating The Miz at SummerSlam, along with AJ Styles clearing Ciampa from ringside… A Logan Paul online

Powell’s POV: The video package was great. I’m all for making the secondary titles feel more prestigious regardless of whether they keep the worlds titles unified.

1. AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz in a Triple Threat qualifier for the match that will determine the number one contender to the U.S. Championship. Styles went for an early Styles Clash on Ali, but Miz broke it up from the floor and pulled Styles to ringside. Miz, who had his ribs wrapped, slammed the head of Styles off the broadcast table. Ali dove onto Miz and then threw him back inside the ring. A graphic listed Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for later in the show.

Later, Styles set up for his finisher, but Miz pulled him to ringside. Styles roughed up Miz and ran him into the broadcast table. Miz sold his ribs. Ali leapt from the ropes and performed a tornado DDT on Styles on the floor. Ali rolled Miz back inside the ring and followed, but Miz caught him with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz was slow to cover Ali due to his rib injury and only got a two count.

Ali rallied with a superkick and then went up top and hit a 450 splash. Styles was back in the ring and immediately grabbed Ali by the legs and put him down with a Styles Clash onto Miz. Styles covered Ali and scored the pin…

AJ Styles defeated Mustafa Ali and The Miz in 8:50 to qualify for the match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: A good three-way with some intricate spots, including the cool finish. I don’t know if he’ll become No. 1 contender tonight, but Styles needs more creative attention than he’s had in recent months. He’s really been spinning his wheels since the feud with Edge, and it’s not like it was much better before their WrestleMania program.

Becky Lynch was shown being tended to on a trainer’s table while Adam Pearce stood by. She asked for some ice…

Bayley, Sky, and Kai were shown walking through the backstage area. Sarah Schreiber showed up and asked why they targeted Lynch. Bayley said it’s not about Lynch, “it’s about us and you’ll see what I mean soon enough.” Bayley and her crew walked away and crossed paths with The Usos. Schreiber asked the Usos about facing the Mysterios. They boasted about The Bloodline’s success at SummerSlam and said they would beat the Mysterios again…

Seth Rollins made his entrance. A video package recapped Rollins getting the better of Riddle at SummerSlam. Rollins stood in the ring and said there’s a thin line between being gutsy and stupid. He said Riddle has crossed the line into stupid more times than he can count.

Rollins said the silver lining is that Riddle wanted so badly to be like Randy Orton, and now he’s on the shelf with a career threatening injury just like Orton. Rollins said that with Riddle out of the picture, he can now turn his attention to Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance and stood on the stage. Rollins demanded that their music be shut down. He said he knew they were boys with Riddle, but he didn’t want to share any airspace with the biggest losers in WWE. Rollins asked how many times they’ve lost to the Usos. “You guys suck so much as a tag team, you should probably break up,” Rollins said.

Dawkins recalled he and Ford beating Rollins and a partner (Buddy Murphy) to win the Raw Tag Titles. Ford mocked Rollins for getting his ass kicked by Cody Rhodes. Rollins said he would face them, but there’s only one of him and two of them. The Profits agreed to play rock/paper/scissors to determine who would face Rollins, but Ford grabbed the referee and ran to the ring.

2. Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford. When Ford tried to enter the ring, Rollins went for a Stomp that Ford avoided. Ford got in the ring and cleared Rollins to ringside where he worked him over. Back in the ring, Rollins took offensive control and then kicked Ford back to the floor. Rollins followed, picked up Ford, and drove his ribs into the ring post.

Later, Ford made a comeback and performed a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ford also hit a standing Blockbuster for another two count. Rollins hit an enzuigiri for a two count, then followed up with a superkick and got another two count. Ford avoided the Stomp, but Rollins hit him with a rolling elbow. Ford came right back with a tornado DDT and covered Rollins, who put his foot on the bottom rope at the last moment.

Ford went up top and was cut off by Rollins, who gave him a Buckle Bomb and a falcon arrow for another near fall. Rollins went up top and asked, “Who wants the smoke now, bitch?” Rollins went for a frog splash that Ford avoided. Ford went for his own version of the move, but Rollins put his knees up. Rollins delivered the Stomp and then pinned Ford clean.

Seth Rollins pinned Montez Ford in roughly 11:00.

After the match, Rollins set up for another Stomp, but Angelo Dawkins ran out, causing Rollins to leave the ring. Graves said that will the rumors about what the future may hold for Ford, he made believers out of people, including Rollins…

Powell’s POV: A very good match. I like that they seem to be building to Ford getting his first big singles win. I also like that the broadcast team is acknowledging the obvious questions about the future of the Street Profits rather than having to act like the only people in the world who aren’t wondering if they will split up. I also like the first hour airing without commercial breaks even if my bladder strongly disagrees.

Highlights aired of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and the tractor at SummerSlam. Graves said they kept the cameras rolling and would show footage later in the show of the aftermath of Reigns beating Lesnar in the Last Man Standing match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship…

Smith hyped Reigns vs. McIntyre for the championship at the Clash at the Castle event over Labor Day weekend, and then mainstream headlines regarding SummerSlam were shown…

Alexa Bliss made her entrance with the Lilly doll.

[Hour Two] Asuka made her entrance…

3. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka. Bliss delivered some early knee strikes and punches, which led to a two count. Asuka avoided a standing moonsault and then blasted Bliss with a kick. Asuka caught Bliss with a knee to the head and followed with a missile dropkick. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai ran in and attacked both women to end the match.

Alexa Bliss fought Asuka to a no-contest in 2:20.

Sky went up top and was going to perform a moonsault with a chair, but Bianca Belair ran out, causing the heel trio to run away. Belair said she didn’t care which one she faced, she wanted a match with one of them tonight. Sky pointed at herself. They cut to the first commercial break 65 minutes into the show… [C]

The broadcast team recapped the previous segment and officially announced Belair vs. Sky for later in the show… Entrance for the second Triple Threat took place. Chad Gable came out last and spoke on his way to the ring. He said his brain is twice the size of Texas and said he would win his match without cheating, unlike the Houston Astros…

4. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat qualifier for the match that will determine the number one contender to the U.S. Championship. Gable and Cimapa worked together initially. It didn’t last long. Gable arched Ciampa’s arms and stomped him onto the mat. Ziggler hit the Zigzag on Gable for a near fall heading into a split-screen break. [C]

Later, Ziggler caught Gable going for a German Suplex and turned it into a Zigzag spot. Cool move, but it only led to a two count. Ciampa rolled up Ziggler and held his tights. Ziggler rolled through and returned the favor, but he couldn’t put him away.

Moments later, Ziggler pulled Gable to the floor. When Ziggler returned to the ring, Ciampa blasted him with a knee to the face. Gable performed a backslide on Gable for a two count. Campa blasted Gable with a knee to the head and then hit him with the Fairytale Ending and pinned him…

Ciampa defeated Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler in 10:30 to qualify for the match to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship.

The broadcast team hyped AJ Styles vs. Ciampa for later in the show with the winner becoming No. 1 contender to the U.S. Title…

Powell’s POV: How happy is Ciampa that Paul Levesque has taken over as the head of creative?

A video package recapped Judgment Day’s issues with Edge and The Mysterios, including Edge’s return at SummerSlam. Smith hyped Edge’s appearance for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: WWE tweeted that Becky Lynch is expected to miss “several months.” They played up the initial injury and the backstage attack by Bayley’s crew. I like the “several months” approach because if they announced a more specific timeline, most of us would just subtract several weeks while assuming that they were embellishing to make her early return more of a surprise.

More SummerSlam still shots were shown…

Edge made his entrance to his first “You Think You Know Me” followed by the original Alter Bridge entrance theme. Mike Rome tried to do a Tony Chimel style introduction for the “Rated R Superstar” and sounded more like Maxxine Dupri.

Edge thanked the Houston fans and said he’d been a bit of an asshole for the last few months. Edge said that changes now because they both get what they want. Edge said he started Judgment Day with the idea that he would help underutilized talent realize their full potential.

Edge said it felt like they were just getting started and it was going somewhere, but Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley thought they learned everything they needed to learn from him. Edge credited the duo and Finn Balor for pulling one over on him. Edge said it was time to kill what he created. Edge vowed to end Judgment Day. His music played to end the segment…

Powell’s POV: The old Edge is back. I worried when he came out in all red and black at SummerSlam that he had another character in mind. Given how poorly the Judgment Day run went, reverting to the ever popular Rated R Superstar version of himself is safe and logical. Poor Mike Rome may have nightmares about introducing Edge until he gets it right.

Backstage, Kevin Patrick interviewed Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Rey spoke about how he and Edge were once tag champions and implied the Judgment Day has no idea what’s coming. He switched his focus to him and Dom winning the Raw Tag Titles…

Smith hyped Belair vs. Iyo Sky as coming up after the break… An ad for Smackdown said that if you thought SummerSlam was crazy, just wait for the fallout… [C]