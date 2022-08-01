WWE SummerSlam poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 61 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match ran away with the best match poll with 75 percent of the vote. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship was a distant second with 14 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: No other match received more than four percent of the best match voting. Jake Barnett and I gave the show B+ grades. We agreed with the readers choice of Reign vs. Lesnar being the best match of the night. What a fun spectacle. SummerSlam 2021 received a majority B grade from 38 percent of our voters, while C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls, which are available after live WWE, AEW, and NXT television shows, and pay-per-views/premium live events.