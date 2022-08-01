WOW to air in syndication starting next month

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WOW (Women of Wrestling) television series will begin airing on syndicated television beginning September 17. Deadline.com reports that the series has been cleared in 100 percent of the United States via Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series also has international television deals. The story also features quotes from WOW owner Jeanie Buss and creator David McLane. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: AJ Mendez, who wrestled as AJ Lee in WWE, is listed as an executive producer and color commentator for the series. The last season of WOW had strong production values and showed potential, but there were some strange creative decisions and the in-ring product was inconsistent. I also felt that the season suffered from McLane featuring himself more than he should have. Here’s hoping that some positive changes have been made for the new season. Either way, it will be nice to see the talented Mendez involved in pro wrestling again.