08/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 218): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WWE SummerSlam, Ric Flair’s Last Match, and other pro wrestling talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay and listener calls

August 1, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame taking live calls coming out of the WWE SummerSlam and Ric Flair’s Last Match events…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 218) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

