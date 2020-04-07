WWE touts WrestleMania 36 records

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to tout WrestleMania 36 records.

In addition to WrestleMania becoming the most social event in WWE history, WWE set WrestleMania Week viewership records with more than 967 million video views across the company’s digital and social platforms including WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, an increase of +20 percent year-over-year.

Additionally, a record 46 million hours of content was consumed during WrestleMania Week, an increase of +28 percent year-over-year.

As previously announced, WrestleMania was the most social event in WWE history with more than 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, +57 percent vs. last year’s WrestleMania, according to Nielsen Social.

Powell’s POV: Not to rain on anyone’s parade, but the increase in social media can be attributed to the event being two days rather than the typical one day. Nevertheless, it’s still impressive to see the number of hours that people spent watching WWE Network. It’s not surprising to see those numbers increase given that streaming is said to be way up while many of us are under stay at home orders caused by the coronavirus outbreak.



