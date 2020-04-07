Impact Wrestling taping television this week

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ProWrestling.net has confirmed reports that Impact Wrestling will hold television tapings this week in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyline Studios. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Impact officials plan to tape six to eight weeks of television in the fan-free studio.

Powell’s POV: It really is amazing that pro wrestling companies are apparently being allowed to continue taping events at a time when many business are shut down and so many states have stay at home orders in place. Putting that aside, it will be interesting to see if Impact officials have any fresh ideas for the empty venue setting compared to what WWE and AEW have been doing on their shows. I believe Impact has tonight’s show and next week’s show in the can from their Atlanta tapings, so whatever they tape this week won’t start airing for two more weeks.



