WWE’s television taping plans

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE plans to tape future editions of its television shows this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com.

Powell’s POV: Florida is under a stay at home order. Dot Net Member Jeremy Moses noted that the Florida Governor’s list of exemptions include “newspapers, radio, television, and other media services.” I’m not sure that pro wrestling is what the governor had in mind, but WWE clearly has a strong relationship with a number of Florida political leaders. If WWE allowed to tape its television, then it could also lead to AEW returning to Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place unless city officials may say otherwise. Either way, AEW taped multiple weeks of television last week in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. WWE has Wednesday’s NXT show in the can, but reports indicate that they did not tape Friday’s Smackdown at their latest tapings.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

