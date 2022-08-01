WWE announces a storyline suspension of Ronda Rousey

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended for attacking referee Dan Engler following her loss to Liv Morgan at Saturday’s SummerSlam event. The WWE.com story states that Rousey will not appear on Friday’s edition of Smackdown due to the suspension.

Powell’s POV: Based on the statement, it does not appear as though Rousey attacking the referee after the Smackdown Women’s Championship match was done to write her out for an extended period of time. Rather, it appears she could return as soon as next week.