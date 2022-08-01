WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s SummerSlam fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Ciampa vs. Chad Gable in a Triple Threat

-AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz in a Triple Threat

-The winners of the Triple Threat matches meet in a singles match for a future shot at the U.S. Championship held by Bobby Lashley

Powell’s POV: The official WWE preview does not mention when the U.S. Championship match will take place. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s SummerSlam event and will be live from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.