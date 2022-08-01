What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s SummerSlam fallout edition

August 1, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Ciampa vs. Chad Gable in a Triple Threat

-AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz in a Triple Threat

-The winners of the Triple Threat matches meet in a singles match for a future shot at the U.S. Championship held by Bobby Lashley

Powell’s POV: The official WWE preview does not mention when the U.S. Championship match will take place. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s SummerSlam event and will be live from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.