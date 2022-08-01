AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the show headlined by Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Rampage television show delivered 375,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 428,000 viewership count from the previous week.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 23rd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo. It will be interesting to see if AEW does anything to boost the lineup for this Friday’s live edition of Rampage and whether it will have any effect on the show’s slumping viewership count. Rampage premiered on August 13, 2021, so we will start running the “one year ago” comparisons in two weeks.
Transition this type of action that they have now to Dark for a more competitive feeling show then what they provide there and move the marquee value of Rampage upwards by adding more upper-tier talent having more storyline or stipulation consequential matches. If they want an entry-level show for the talent that needs fine-tuning create a different online outlet and call it AEW Upstarts or something. Be more consistent and give viewers incentive to tune in each week.