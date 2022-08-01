AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the show headlined by Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 375,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 428,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 23rd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo. It will be interesting to see if AEW does anything to boost the lineup for this Friday’s live edition of Rampage and whether it will have any effect on the show’s slumping viewership count. Rampage premiered on August 13, 2021, so we will start running the “one year ago” comparisons in two weeks.