WWE Smackdown on FS1, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in New York and Virginia (reports needed), Jinsei Shinzaiki, Ricky Vega, Mario Bokara, Chris Angel, Gypsy Joe, Pat Patterson, Big Daddy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Santos Escobar will face Ricochet in the finals of the Smackdown World Cup tournament for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship held by Gunther.

AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The show opens with Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter.

NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET.

NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena for a SuperShow event featuring the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a street fight for the U.S. Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium.

-WWE is in Petersburg, Virginia at VSU Multipurpose Center for a SuperShow event. There are no matches listed on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jinsei Shinzaiki (Kensuke Shinzaki) is 56. He worked as Hakushi in WWE.

-Ricky Vega (Ephraim Vega) is 46.

-Mario Bokara is 42.

-Chris Angel is 40.

-The late Gypsy Joe (Gilberto Melendez) was born on December 2, 1933. He died at age 82 on June 15, 2016.

-Pat Patterson (born Pierre Clermont) died of liver failure caused by a blood clot on at age 79 on December 2, 2020. He was the creator of the Royal Rumble match concept and a legend for his work in and out of the ring.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.