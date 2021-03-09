AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches set for tonight’s online show

What's happening...

March 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Cameron Stewart and Ryzin vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. QT Marshall.

-Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne.

-Baron Black vs. Lee Johnson.

-Angel Fashion vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Azriel and Danny Limelight.

-Abadon vs. Katalina Perez.

-Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz, and Vary Morales vs. Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds.

-Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, and Dean Alexander.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.

