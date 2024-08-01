AEW Collision lineup (taping reports needed): The lineup for Saturday’s afternoon show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. The Beast Mortos, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong in an eight-man tag match

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed Max Caster and Anthony Bowens appear

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Collision will air on Saturday at the early start time of 4CT/5ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).