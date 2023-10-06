WWE Fastlane, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision, Barry Darsow, Dixie Carter, Manu, Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Fastlane will be held on Saturday night in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The show includes John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show includes the final push for WWE Fastlane and will include appearances by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Stockton, California at Stockton Arena. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. My review will be delayed this week due to my coverage of the WWE Fastlane event. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Darsow is 64. He worked as Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, and Blacktop Bully among other gimmicks.

-Former TNA President Dixie Carter-Salinas is 59.

-Manu (Afa Anoaʻi Jr.) is 39.

-The late Bruno Sammartino was born on October 6, 1935. He died on April 18, 2018 at age 82.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert James Marella) died on October 6, 1999 at age 62 due to complications from diabetes.