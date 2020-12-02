What's happening...

12/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 138): “LSG” Leon St. Giovanni discusses his background, teaming with Shaheem Ali, embarking on a singles career, his Pure Wrestling match with Jay Lethal, taking part in his first Final Battle event, wrestling in Alaska

December 2, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features “LSG” Leon St. Giovanni on his background, teaming with Shaheem Ali, embarking on a singles career, his Pure Wrestling match with Jay Lethal, taking part in his first Final Battle event, wrestling in Alaska, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 138) and guest “LSG” Leon St. Giovanni.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


